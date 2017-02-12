Ciara Gets Down To Whitney Houston And Her Baby Bump Moves Are Awesome [VIDEO]

Ciara isn’t about to let her growing baby bump slow her down and she proved it by sharing an awesome Instagram video Saturday morning. The clip shows a very pregnant Ciara grooving to Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman” as she wanders from room to room, shimmying, shaking, and pausing to give her son Future Jr. a quick kiss. At one point Ciara even leaps over the back of the couch which is impressive enough for someone who isn’t pregnant let alone someone who is near their due date.

Check it out:

#ImEveryWoman! It's All In Me! ????????????‍????‍????‍????❤️ Choreography by @galenhooks Filmed by @timmilgram A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Ciara made headlines earlier this week when she showed up on the red carpet of the 2017 MAKERS Conference sporting no make up and wet hair. The normally fashion conscious singer seemed to be taking a play out of Alycia Keys’ playbook. Like Keys, Ciara went against the grain of stereotypical convention in which women are expected to be completely dolled up for events. Her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, seemed not to notice Ciara’s lack of make up or hair product, focusing instead on her natural beauty when he posted an Instagram photo of her from the conference.

Her stare. A photo posted by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:52am PST

Ciara and Russell Wilson married in July and within three months, the couple who had been celibate while dating, announced Ciara was pregnant with their first child together, also via Instagram.

On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I'm excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give… ????????????????????☺️❤️ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:50pm PDT

While this is Ciara’s first child with Wilson, this is actually her second pregnancy. In 2014, Ciara gave birth to a son she had with then boyfriend, rapper Future. Future and Ciara broke up shortly after the birth of Future Jr. and the ex-couple has had quite the tumultuous co-parenting experience. Both Ciara and Future have filed lawsuits against each other, battled for custody over Future Jr., and at one point Ciara even sought a restraining order fearing that Future was threatening Russell Wilson.

Despite that animosity, however, Ciara embraced the changes her body went through during her pregnancy with Future Jr, focusing on the positivity of having a child rather than the negativity of her relationship with the child’s father. During her first pregnancy Ciara, like many other notable celebrities participated in a photo shoot at eight months pregnant. At the time, while being interviewed by W, Ciara candidly discussed her body image.

“It feels good to not have to wonder whether your abs are tight enough,” Ciara said. “I like not being so perfect.”

Of course shortly after she gave birth to Future Jr., Ciara was back to working out to lose the baby weight. According to US Weekly, Ciara took off sixty pounds in just four months. The singer said she was back on the treadmill as soon as her doctor gave her the go ahead to exercise again. Then she switched to a personal trainer and was working out three times a day, five days a week.

The workouts and desire to stay in shape more than likely has helped Ciara stay so limber for her current pregnancy, giving her the ability to pull of the dance moves she showed today. Besides the dancing, Ciara appears not to be letting lugging a baby bump around keep her from social events either.

Ciara and Russell Wilson frequently make the rounds at Seattle Children’s Hospital, visiting cancer patients just two weeks ago. And along with snapping photos of Ciara’s makeup free appearance at the MAKERS Conference on Wednesday, photographers also caught up with Ciara and Russell Wilson Friday night as they roamed the streets of West Hollywood. And though not nominated this go around, Ciara is expected to be at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.

[Featured image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for AOL.]