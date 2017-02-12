Grammys Printable Ballot: List Of 2017 Grammy Awards Nominees And Performers

The Grammy Awards is the biggest night in music and whether you are heading out to an awards night party on Sunday night or watching the Grammys at home, check out the full list of nominees and performers below as well as a printable ballot that will give you an opportunity to see how well you do at predicting this year’s winners.

Who will take home one (or more) of the coveted gold-plated gramophone trophies during Sunday night’s 59th annual Grammy Awards? Download the ballot below, check off the names of the music artists that you think will win in various categories including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Hosted by The Late Late Show host James Corden, Sunday night’s big event begins with a live red carpet event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles (4 p.m. ET on E! and 6 p.m. ET on CBS) followed by the awards show at 8 p.m. ET on your local CBS TV channel or via the free CBS live stream on your computer, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Amazon Fire TV, or iOS, Android, or Windows mobile devices.

Before we get to the nominees and the printable 2017 Grammy Awards ballot, here’s a look at the music artists who will be performing during Sunday night’s awards show.

Gossip Cop states that Beyoncé is expected to perform at the Grammys along with confirmed performers The Weeknd with Daft Punk, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Metallica, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Adele, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, Katy Perry, A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson Paak, Chance the Rapper, William Bell, and Gary Clark Jr., and Sturgill Simpson.

Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town and Andra Day will perform a tribute to the Bee Gees. Viewers will also see tributes to two late music legends — Prince and George Michael.

2017 Grammy Awards ballot

USA Today predicts that Beyoncé will win Album of the Year for Lemonade, Adele will win Song of the Year and Record of the Year for hit song Hello, and Chance the Rapper will be named Artist of the Year.

Make your own predictions for more than two dozen of this year’s major using Entertainment Weekly‘s handy Grammy Awards ballot that you can download and print.

So ready for #TheGrammys tonight!! Finally, a break from politics I have so many favorites on this list! @EW pic.twitter.com/mcd5Wcu3mi — Wine In My Sippy Cup (@WineSippyCup) February 12, 2017

2017 Grammy Awards nominees

The list of categories and nominees is lengthy, so you will find a starter list below. For the full list of nominees for tonight’s Grammy Awards, head over to the Recording Academy’s‘s website — the winners will be noted after the winners have been announced.

Album of the Year: 25 (Adele), Lemonade (Beyoncé), Purpose (Justin Bieber), Views Drake, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth (Sturgill Simpson).

Record of the Year: “Hello” (Adele), “Formation” (Beyoncé), “7 Years” (Lukas Graham), “Work” (Rihanna Featuring Drake), “Stressed Out” (Twenty One Pilots).

Song of the Year: “Formation” (Beyoncé), “Hello” (Adele), “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” (Mike Posner), “Love Yourself” (Justin Bieber), “7 Years” (Lukas Graham).

Best New Artist: Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Chance The Rapper, Maren Morris, Anderson Paak.

Best Rap Album: Coloring Book (Chance The Rapper), And the Anonymous Nobody (De La Soul), Major Key (DJ Khaled), Views (Drake), Blank Face LP (Schoolboy Q), The Life of Pablo (Kanye West).

Best Country Album: Big Day In A Small Town (Brandy Clark), Full Circle (Loretta Lynn), Hero (Maren Morris), A Sailor’s Guide To Earth (Sturgill Simpson), Ripcord (Keith Urban).

Don't miss all of the behind-the-scenes as we gear up for the #GRAMMYs this Sunday ???? Follow 'recordingacad' on @Snapchat ???? pic.twitter.com/l0N0AvGfor — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 10, 2017

Watch the 2017 Grammy Awards on CBS (or live streaming online using the CBS All-Access app) starting with the red carpet arrivals at 6 p.m., followed by the awards show at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]