‘Batman V Superman’ Character Will Not Be In ‘Justice League’ – Here’s Why

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is Justice League which is due in theaters on Nov. 17, and fans want it to get here now. They are hoping that it is done right and that any of the problems from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice have been corrected. Well, even though he may not be seen as a problem or an issue, one character and actor from that movie will not be appearing in the DC Comics superhero film, and there’s a good reason why.

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) already has a number of characters in it and a lot more are going to be introduced over the coming years. One would think that a huge movie like Justice League would bring all of them together, but that simply won’t end up being the case.

While promoting John Wick: Chapter 2, Laurence Fishburne had the chance to speak about the upcoming superhero flick, and he let the LA Times know something very interesting. Not only was he contacted to come in and reprise his character of Perry White, but…he turned them down.

“They asked me to come for a day, but I couldn’t work it out, schedule-wise. And really, what do you need the newspaperman in “Justice League” for? You want to see the Flash. You want to see Aquaman. You want to see Wonder Woman. You want to see the Lantern.”

Fishburne has a point.The fans are going in there to see the iconic characters that will make up the team of the Justice League, but he can’t sell his own character short. The side characters are what make the comic books come to life on the big screen and Perry White is important to Superman just as

The fans are going in there to see the iconic characters that will make up the team of the Justice League, but he can’t sell his own character short. The side characters are what make the comic books come to life on the big screen and Perry White is important to Superman just as Jeremy Irons’ character of Alfred is to Batman.

After explaining that Perry White wouldn’t be in Justice League, Fishburne decided to go off on DC Comics and Warner Bros. for dragging their feet.

“We’ve been waiting 35 years for these [characters] to show up on the screen. What were they doing over there? Marvel has been kicking their a**. This is the comic-book geek in me, who has a collection of comic books. I’ve been waiting to see these people on-screen forever.”

Once again, Laurence Fishburne has a very valid point.

For years, Marvel Studios has been getting ahead of the game while DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. waited and waited with these properties already in their possession. Now, they are indeed playing catch-up and having to deal with constant comparison to whatever Marvel has done, is doing, and will do in the future.

Right now, the focus is on Justice League and a lot of fans were hoping to see a new trailer for the movie during Super Bowl LI. That didn’t end up happening, but Comicbook.com noticed that Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, did tell a fan that one is coming “soon!”

Laurence Fishburne has a very valid point that the Justice League movie really doesn’t need a newspaper editor and not having Perry White in the film won’t really hurt much of anything. The most intriguing thing here is how he got on the case of DC Comics and Warner Bros. for how long they have waited to bring these characters to the big screen while Marvel has been running away with things. He just wants things to be done right and so do all of the fans.

[Featured Image by DC Entertainment/Warner Bros.]