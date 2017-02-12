Janet Jackson Becomes Body Shaming Victim Like Lady Gaga And Jennifer Aniston

Janet Jackson has become the latest celebrity to be body-shamed, something that just about every female superstar has experienced within the past year. Radar Online recently published an article titled, “Janet Jackson Doomed To Be Fat Forever?”

“Janet Jackson’s pregnancy weight was still visible as she emerged from her London home on one of her first outings since giving birth to her baby son. Meanwhile, a top doctor, who has not treated Jackson, warned that the singer may be doomed to be fat forever.”

The article adds that the new mom packed on 80 pounds during her pregnancy and “looked like she hadn’t lost a single ounce” when a picture was taken on February 6. Some of the commenters after the article were pretty angry.

“The writers of this article and the people leaving negative comments about her are what’s wrong with the world. She is beautiful,” claimed Simmons87.

“She gave birth a month ago. Let her lose the weight in her own time..stop body shaming,” said Orange weights.

Gossip Cop is just one of the sources that criticize the article.

“Because there’s little the site loves more than clickbait, readers are urged to ‘click through’ a photo gallery ‘to see Jackson and her struggle to drop the extra pounds.’ The outlet goes on to ask, ‘What is she hiding?’ and speculates a supposed family feud may have had a drastic effect on her weight,” notes columnist Shari Weiss, adding that it’s quite ridiculous that Jackson gave birth on January 3 and “has not met” Radar Online‘s timeline for slimming down.

Many on Twitter came to Jackson’s defense.

@radar_online how about we don't concern ourselves about Janet Jackson's post baby weight loss. Stop body shaming. — Travis Gain❄️ (@tgain83) February 11, 2017

@GossipCop @radar_online omg leave Miss Jackson alone. Have you had a baby at 50? Janet is my girl. #faves @JanetJackson — elizabeth (@lizgldmrk) February 11, 2017

Janet Jackson is just the latest in a line of women who have been body shamed recently. Lady Gaga was ripped apart for having a tiny belly despite looking absolutely athletic and performing a well-received set at the Super Bowl. However, Jennifer Aniston stars in the most famous recent case of body shaming.

Last summer, when tabloids such as the Daily Mail speculated that Aniston was pregnant, Aniston wrote a response on the Huffington Post that made more headlines than the actual shaming.

“The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing. The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against some warped standard of beauty.”

In the article, Aniston noted how we use celebrity “news” to dehumanize females and focus solely on one’s physical appearance. Aniston was praised by several in the comments section after the article.

“This is amazing and I’m glad it was her that said it because that’s, sadly, the only reason some will listen,” said Carleen Schrum.

“Of course there is massive interested in this woman’s life. She is beautiful and interesting. However, the media in general and journalists in specific need to back off, and stop making celebrities’ lives a fiction. Focus on their good deeds, their causes and their jobs, not the superficial aspects of their lives,” claimed Steven E. Brown.

CNN played devil’s advocate and explained why some people thought that Aniston “deserved it.”

“And yet, isn’t the scrutiny Aniston endures the inevitable flip side of celebrity? Of beauty and fame? Millions of people who are interested in what you wear (in Aniston’s case Saint Laurent), what shampoo you use (Living Proof, of course), your favorite cocktail (margarita!)?”

The article adds that some think attention isn’t always a bad thing and that one could argue that Aniston chose her celebrity life. Many argued that Jennifer Aniston absolutely cares about how she looks.

What do you think about the trend of body shaming? Do Janet Jackson and Jennifer Aniston have a right to be angry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]