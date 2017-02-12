Is Kate Hudson Really Pregnant With Brad Pitt’s Baby?

With so much speculation that Kate Hudson is pregnant with Brad Pitt’s baby, it is also being bandied about that Angelina Jolie is extremely upset by these rumors. There has been talk of an alleged Kate Hudson pregnancy for weeks, however, and iTechPost is suggesting that Angelina Jolie may even be seeking revenge by trying to adopt another baby herself.

The Inquisitr reported recently that Angelina Jolie is alleged to have wanted another child with Brad Pitt, and may now be trying to adopt a child regardless of whether Kate Hudson really is pregnant with Brad Pitt’s baby. “Brad’s worried what impact it will have on their kids,” a source has told In Touch Weekly.

A source also touch the publication that before the couple’s divorce, Brad Pitt thought that they already had a large enough family and that they didn’t need another.

“He felt their family was whole and that Angelina was crazy for wanting another kid.”

It is hard to know what is true and what is gossip, and before we can even decide if Kate Hudson is pregnant and expecting Brad Pitt’s child, we should know whether they are, in fact, even a couple to begin with. Glamour has said that Kate Hudson’s brother, Oliver Hudson, has addressed these dating rumors in a joking way.

Star Magazine recently had Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson on the cover of their magazine with the headline “It’s getting serious – Brad moves in.” Kate Hudson’s brother, Oliver, reposted an image of this magazine cover on his Instagram page and added his own commentary beneath it.

“Yeah and it’s been hell!! He drinks out of the carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!!! He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me. He insists my kids call him Uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days. Thank god for amber alert. “

Angelina Jolie Snubs Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Pregnant Rumors https://t.co/V1dcuo089y Vía @itechPost pic.twitter.com/2jFsz0rE7y — Ruben Cruz (@jrc20123) February 11, 2017

Oliver Hudson also joked that Goldie Hawn was busy flirting with Brad Pitt and that he wants his life back.

“She’s wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying ‘All right!! It’s Brad Pitt!!’ Anyway not going well..so BP..it’s time to move out man..I need my life back dog..I’ll smoke one more bowl and then get the **** out. We thank you. Oh and I found your medical bracelet so I’ll get that back to you. Ok.”

The Inquistr also discussed whether Kate Hudson is really pregnant and if she and Brad Pitt are actually an item, but reported that Star Magazine, who has put forward these rumors, is well known for celebrity gossip. The Inquisitr also stated that Gossip Cop was commenting on how Star Mazazine was also suggesting that, “Tongues were wagging after a recent photo emerged of Kate in Los Angeles, looking relaxed in a cropped top and yoga pants and revealing what appears to be the beginning of a baby bump.”

The publication also suggested that Brad Pitt’s friends were scratching their heads and “wondering if the superstar’s world is about to be rocked with some unexpected news. Namely, that he’s going to be a daddy again, this time with his rumored new lover.”

With so many rumors of Kate Hudson being pregnant with Brad Pitt’s baby, it is hard to know what is and isn’t true at this point in time. We do know that many of these so-called stories have been false to date, including one which was addressed by Gossip Cop, who reported that claims that Kate Hudson had been introduced to Pitt’s children were also patently false.

What are your feelings about Kate Hudson’s alleged pregnancy with Brad Pitt’s child and do you think these are just more baseless rumors used to sell magazines?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]