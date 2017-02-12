‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Feb. 14: Sparks Fly, Someone’s Jealous?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Valentine’s Day is going to be a ruckus in Genoa City. Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) could be headed for romance. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) discovers that her protective feelings for Ravi Shapur (Abhi Sinha) could have a deeper meaning. Jack (Peter Bergman) is going to feel awkward when he sees a bunch of flowers for Phyllis (Gina Tognoni).

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the love bug would hit a lot of people in Genoa City. Teasers The Young and the Restless episodes next week reveals that Ashley and Jack (Peter Bergman) are going to be at loggerheads over their father’s legacy. Ashley threatens Jack that she will take over the company if he continues making rash decisions.

Business matters aside, Ashley will also notice Ravi’s Valentine’s Day decoration and she has so much bitterness over the holiday. Spoilers state that Ashley will air her negative views about the heart’s day and how pointless it would be to celebrate the affair. Once she leaves Ravi’s office, her employee will take out his present for her and dump it in the trash bin.

Ashley may have gripes about Valentine’s Day but she could also have feelings for Ravi. When she sees him step into the elevator wit Phyllis, she might feel a tinge of jealousy. Not all is lost since there are also hints that Ashley would realize that Ravi has feelings for her. The upcoming The Young and the Restless episodes could focus on the complicated relationship between the two.

Meanwhile, Phyllis will receive flowers on Valentine’s Day from someone she met online. Jack will pretend as if it doesn’t matter whether Phyllis gets flowers or not. The two will have choice words for each other about Billy and things will be a bit awkward between them. The Young and the Restless spoilers also state that Phyllis will confide his woes about online dating to Ravi who thinks that she should give love another chance.

Romance may be brewing in one part of Genoa City but The Young and the Restless spoilers for Valentine’s Day is not all sweet and lovey Dovey. Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) will be out having a romantic anniversary dinner. The two will start off with a sweet declaration from Cade that Lily is more beautiful now than back then. Instead of exchanging lovely moments they had as a couple, the conversation heats up. There is trouble in paradise and this could be the start of a long drawn fight. Cane is dealing with important matters and Lily will complain about her husband’s misplaced priorities.

Jill (Jess Walton) has an irresistible offer for Jack but Colin (Tristan Rogers) tries to find a way to make her rescind her offer. Jill becomes suspicious of Colin’s actions and based on The Young and the Restless spoilers, he will come clean with his transgressions. Jill will throw a naked Colin out of the house when she finds out that he drained her bank account. Colin will try to ask for her forgiveness. Jill will suffer from intense chest pains and The Young and The Restless spoilers indicate that the doctor’s findings are not too good. It seems that Jill is suffering from a serious condition.

Valentine’s Day and hookups often come together. This time, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) would be in a position where they can no longer deny their attraction for each other. Chelsea will have some doubts about their relationship, after all, she is keeping an important secret about Christian’s paternity. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the two could have a short-lived romance.

