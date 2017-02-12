You Can ‘Cash’ The ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl On Instagram Now

Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli – better known as the “Cash Me Outside” girl – is known as the 13-year-old who inspired a viral Dr. Phil meme.

While the 13-year-old originally appeared on Dr. Phil back in September of last year, it was not until January that the clip went viral, International Business Times notes. The original clip posted on the Dr. Phil Show YouTube channel has been viewed nearly 30 million times. The original clip of the “Cash Me Outside” girl can be viewed below.

This problemed teenager said her infamous and viral phrase for the first time during an appearance on Dr. Phil when she bragged about being a 13-year-old thug.

Elite Daily describes the “Cash Me Outside” girl’s catch phrase as “pure internet gold” and claimed it didn’t take long for it to inspire very viral memes.

THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN BAHSJAJSHSJSSMXKDD CASH ME OUSSIDE HOWBOW DAH pic.twitter.com/TMzZDj5FvU — TRI$ (@tristanthoo) January 16, 2017

It was even turned into a Napoleon Dynamite remix.

For those who can’t get enough of Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, you can now “cash” her on Instagram too. Operating under the handle bhadbhabie, it appears as if the “Cash Me Outside” girl joined Instagram roughly two weeks ago. With 31 posts, this troubled 13-year-old has already has a following of four million people.

And her Instagram posts? Well, they are just what you expect them to be.

Six days ago, the “Cash Me Outside” girl shared a NSFW video which contains offensive adult language. The video shows a woman eating food, and a man calling her out for “eating all day” and calls her fat. Danielle Bregoli busts in the door and says “what the f*** did you say?” Danielle proceeds to ask the man to “cash her outside” and then slaps him across the face.

Because the video clip contains adult language, it can’t be displayed on this article. You, however, can watch the video directly on the “Cash Me Outside” girl’s Instagram.

The “Cash Me Outside” girl even posted a video on Instagram three days ago addressing the airline company, Spirit Airlines, which banned her and her mother from flying on their plans for the rest of their lives. The “Cash Me Outside” girl claims she is “happy” she doesn’t have to fly on their planes anymore. The video – which also contains NSFW adult language – can also be viewed on her Instagram account.

For the most part, the “Cash Me Outside” girl’s Instagram appears to be a combination of selfies and videos displaying the 13-year-old thug she believes she is.

And, how does Danielle Bregoli feel about all of the attention she is getting on the internet? Well, Dr. Phil asked her. You can listen to her response below.

The "cash me outside" girl went back on Dr. Phil and I am screaming ???????? pic.twitter.com/3utEpnFb4P — Common White Girl (@girlposts) February 11, 2017

When Danielle returned to the Dr. Phil Show, he asked her whether all of the attention was getting was a good thing or a bad thing. She replied by saying it was “both” and he asked her what was good about all of the attention she was getting.

Bregoli claimed he was good for Dr. Phil because she “made him just like how Oprah made him.” She went on to say he was “nothing” before she was on his show. Dr. Phil responded simply by saying “thank you for that.”

Naturally, it didn’t take long for social media to light up with the “Cash Me Outside” girl’s return to the Dr. Phil Show.

#DrPhil's mouth said "Thank you." But his soul said "Cash me ousside" pic.twitter.com/P0JV7lejxo — Brandan Tate (@MarlonBrandan) February 10, 2017

When you have a PhD, a syndicated TV show, a net worth of $400M and some punk teen says she made you, you be like #DrPhil #CashMeOutside pic.twitter.com/P3NP7xAsZW — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) February 10, 2017

