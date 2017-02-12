‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Susan Seaforth Hayes On Julie’s Tragic Loss

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will have a joyous reunion with one family member. However, she will also be dealing with the tragic loss of another. The actress recently spoke about the upcoming storyline and what fans can expect next.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details on what is coming up on the long-running soap opera.

Several years ago, the NBC soap opera had an interracial love story between David Banning (formerly Richard Guthrie) and Valerie Grant (formerly Tina Andrews and currently Vanessa Williams). However, at that time, interracial relationships were still a bit controversial. Due to this reason, the network was not comfortable with the storyline and it was dropped.

Recently, DOOL brought back the character of Valerie Grant. She has a secret, which is that she has a son named Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). He will soon come to Salem to join his mother. When he arrives, everyone will find out that Eli is actually David Banning’s son and Julie Williams’ grandchild. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Susan Seaforth Hayes talked about Julie’s relationship with Eli and the tension the exposed secret causes with Valerie.

More recently, the actress revealed some additional Days Of Our Lives spoilers. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, she discussed David Banning. She and the rest of Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) family will have great joy finding out the charges have been dropped. That means Hope can return to Salem and be a free woman. However, Julie will find out devastating news regarding her son.

“She gets a phone call from Scotty, David’s son. He is the messenger of the bad news. She tells Julie how David died.”

As fans know, Julie and David had a strained relationship. When she spoke to Valerie about her son, Julie explained that they push each other’s buttons. She said it was better that they were apart, but she kept up to date with social media. In the past few weeks, Julie mentioned how she needed to call David. However, she never did it and then finds out that her son is dead.

“Her reaction is not stunned. It goes to immediate hysterics. Because of Julie’s distance from her son and her hurt over being separated from him, that was the first thing I went for… just hysterical grief.”

Doug (Bill Hayes) and Hope Brady try to comfort Julie as she deals with the tragic loss. However, there are no magic words that can make it better. Not only does Julie lose a child, but she has tremendous guilt over their separation.

“David had been resurrected in a few lines the week before in a sentimental family episode. Julie said, ‘I must call him. I really want to talk to him.’ But she didn’t make that connection. She never made that phone call.”

Even though Julie will feel a lot of guilt, it might be a lesson for her. She might cherish her family and friends even more after David’s death. She will also find out that Eli Grant is her grandson. In a previous interview, Susan explained that Julie and Eli will have a good relationship. However, there will be tension between Julie and Valerie for keeping him secret for so long. It will also be interesting how Eli deals with David’s death. DOOL spoilers reveal that he also had no idea that David was his biological father and now it is too late for him to get to know the man.

What do you think of what Susan Seaforth Hayes had to say about Julie Williams, David Banning, and Eli Grant? What are your thoughts on these Days Of Our Lives spoilers?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]