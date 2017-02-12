‘Girls’ Star Jemima Kirke Feels Shamed By Her Sex Scenes And Divorce

Girls actress Jemima Kirke has found that acting is having a much more profound affect on her life than she had anticipated, particularly when it comes to her home life. Kirke, who plays Jessa on Lena Dunham’s Girls, is now opening up about how pursuing her dreams of becoming an actress has served as a catalyst for her divorce, but, in telling her story, Jemima doesn’t want pity or sympathy of any kind. That divorce was the best thing that could have happened. Ms. Kirke also shares her fear that her daughter will one day see the explicit sex scenes she’s filmed in the course of her career, revealing that acting hasn’t always changed her life for the better.

After seven years, Jemima Kirke realized that she just wasn’t happy with her marriage to Michael Mosberg and, as E! News shares, the Girls actress suddenly found herself re-evaluating her relationship with her husband. Now that she and Mosberg are divorced, Kirke attributes her sudden awakening to her experiences as an actress, because her career moves forced her to realize that Michael wasn’t helping to give her the life she was striving to achieve.

“I got divorced, and I attribute that to acting,” Kirke says. “And just asking myself, ‘Is this really me?'”

She wasn’t always unhappy. The Girls actress says there was a time when she and Michael seemed to be sharing the same dream, but, when Jemima became pregnant with Rafaella Mosberg, who is now 6 years old, the couple rushed into marriage. Jemima says it seemed like the right decision at the time and they even had another child together, 4-year-old Memphis Mosberg, but, over time, Kirke felt herself growing apart from Michael.

“Getting pregnant does influence your choice, and that’s why I think a lot of couples end up getting divorced later,” the Girls star says. “Because the kids are fine, they’re in school, they’ve got their life set up and then you finally ask: ‘Am I happy?'”

Ms. Kirke explains that she has always lived in a very laid back way, never really questioning her choices or spending much time making decisions. As her acting career took off and she found herself feeling very differently about her characters, giving thought to their existences, the Girls actress says she began applying those same questions to her own life.

Jemima made the move towards building the life she wants for herself, even though that meant dividing her family. While she admits she’ll miss that connected feeling one gets from family life and realizes people may judge her harshly for putting herself first, the Girls actress feels she’s made the right decision.

It’s been a liberating move for Jemima Kirke and one that has helped her to feel comfortable in expressing herself in other ways, as well.

“It is important, I think, that people allow themselves to have opinions and to not be so f—ing likeable,” the actress says. “Everyone is so precious and so safe with the things they say; everyone’s so scared of being slammed and judged. I’m just not.”

Jemima Kirke Is Already Worried That Her Children Will See Her Sexual Antics On Screen

Girls is not a show for young girls, or for young boys, for that matter, as Daily Mail reveals. The series, created by Lena Dunham, is as famous for its displays of sexuality as Game of Thrones is for portraying scenes of viciousness, so it’s understandable that Jemima Kirke is concerned that her daughter, Rafaella, will catch the series, before she grows older and more mature.

In fact, Kirke hopes both her children will reach a mature age, where they understand the context of sex scenes and the need for them in certain stories, before they’re exposed to any similar adult situations.

“I just don’t want her to see the sex scenes any time soon,” the Girls actress says. “But I hope she is going to understand that I have a job to do, as an artist, in whatever medium I am working in, not to exclude things for the sake of modesty – that’s not the mum she has.”

Otherwise, Jemima says she doesn’t really mind that Girls requires her to flash her flesh quite frequently, because she has always been comfortable being nude. Still, the Girls star says it wasn’t always that way. At a younger age, Kirke pretended to be more comfortable than she really was, but those early experiences helped her overcome her modesty.

Even so, Ms. Kirke says she’s never been nude as often as she is for her Girls scenes.

“I’ve never been so nude anywhere I don’t think,” admits Ms. Kirke. “I was naked for hours and hours and hours.”

Girls, starring Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, and Jemima Kirke, premieres season 6 on Sunday, February 12 on HBO.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]