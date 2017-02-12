Free Recipes, Lessons, Videos, And Resources For Bake For Family Fun Month

February is Bake for Family Fun month and there are free resources available to get you and your family in the kitchen. Baking is a wonderful activity that unites the family together, but one that is often neglected. With many people foregoing the family meal, baking no longer holds the meaningful place it once did. Bake for Family Fun month is a way to spend time together and restore the fun tradition of cooking and baking together to its rightful place. There are free resources available that will help ensure that everyone, from the novice to the expert, can join in and share the love of baking with children from toddlers to teens.

The Home Baking Association designated February as Bake for Family Fun Month and they have a slew of activities, games, recipes, and free resources to help families bake throughout the month. The resources are divided into four weekly categories so that you can create and bake every day of the month. The categories are divided as follows.

Week One: “Let’s Get Started Baking” Week Two: “Baking for My Valentine” Week Three: “Baking History and Traditions” Week Four: “Baking for Others”

The resources include video lessons that those who aren’t familiar with cooking and baking can use with their children to spruce up their skills. You can see baking instruction videos in the playlist above. There are more videos included with the lessons and recipes at the official Home Baking Association site. Here are four videos for each week included with the free resources listed above.

The recipes included in each lesson are kid-friendly, easy to make, and fun. There are step-by-step guides and baking tutorials and recipes for a variety of foods including pizza, biscuits, doughnuts, granola, cookies, bread, and more. There are also several recipes perfect for Valentine’s Day including Valentine’s Day Heart Shaped Cookies and Valentine’s Day party recipes and ideas. There is even a free baking certificate you can print and write your child or children’s names on to show that they are successful bakers.

Here are some links to other sites that provide free resources suitable for Bake for Family Fun Month as well as those baking with kids on Valentine’s Day.

The cooking curriculum above is well suited for those in the classroom and can easily be adjusted by parents who want to focus on the learning aspects of baking and cooking. The curriculum includes recipes, step-by-step lesson plans, and a notebook that can be printed so children can keep track of their progress.

There are many benefits kids derive from baking that involve more than just spending quality family time together. Baking encourages children to use math skills such as fractions in a real-life situation. Baking involves scientific principles and it helps children develop critical and scientific thinking skills. As children must read a recipe and interpret the instructions correctly, cooking and baking help develop reading comprehension. Children must learn patience and how to follow steps in order for their baking to be a success. Overall, baking helps children learn the importance of planning and preparing a project, following steps in order to reach completion, and the satisfaction of seeing their finished baking creations.

Bake for Family Fun Month is a great time to share the experience of cooking and baking to children. Whether making no-cook desserts for young children or passing on family recipes to older kids, everyone can join in and share the fun.

