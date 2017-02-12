Obama ‘Fired Up, Ready To Go’ On Trump Sabotage, Working ‘Quietly’ Behind Scenes

A political subversion of Donald Trump’s Administration is allegedly coming and a former president is leading the charge, this according to a shocking report.

The NY Post claims Barack Obama is working with an “army” to sabotage Trump’s presidency while rebuilding the wounded Democratic Party.

Is Obama the ex-saboteur in chief? The magazine seems to believe it has a compelling case to prove Barack is making good on his pledge to stay in the political process and emerge wherever needed.

While many are calling for Articles of Impeachment to be drawn up against Donald Trump, ex-President Barack Obama is said to be orchestrating a master plan to create a shadow government to challenge the New York billionaire at every juncture.

The Post, based on unnamed sources, says Barack is sending secret messages to his coalition of “troops” that stand ready to act on his direction. What it amounts to is a so-called group of “agitators” with a contingency of about 30,000.

Apparently, at the former President’s instruction, the anti-Trump group will stir up havoc, targeting the White House and the new President.

The writer makes his case for Obama’s sabotage by referring to a string of messages the first African American President uttered in recent history. In the wake of an outcry over Donald Trump’s Immigration ban that centered on seven Muslim-majority countries, Barack tweeted that he was “heartened” by the peaceful protests.

Before the formal transition of power, Obama hosted a November conference call to supporters. He implored everyone to stay the course.

“I think it is fine for everybody to feel stressed, sad, discouraged for a while, but I’m giving you like a week and a half to get over it.

“So don’t mope, and don’t get complacent. The majority of the American people believe in a diverse, tolerant, optimistic, dynamic, inclusive vision, [so] keep on working.”

Then, the outgoing President promised to maintain the fight as a civilian and hinted at a return in some capacity when his term ends.

“But you’re going to see me early next year, and we’re going to be in a position where we can start cooking up all kinds of great stuff to do. The point is, I’m still fired up and I’m still ready to go. And I hope that all of you are, as well.”

The group Barack Obama addressed is what the Post refers to as the “agitators.” The formal name is the Organizing for Action (or OFA), a grassroots collection of activists that helped elect the 44th President of the United States.

Ostensibly, the group has morphed into an anti-Donald Trump machine that uses political unrest to sabotage the new administration and prevent Obama’s legacy from being unraveled.

The publication opines that the former POTUS had been planning a strategy of interference with the Republican platform when it became clear Hillary Clinton may lose her edge against Donald Trump. The rush now is to regain control of Democratic legislative seats lost in the recent election.

The Post describes Obama’s silent revolution of his successor in terms of warfare as if Mr. O is a general preparing for an offensive. His bunker: a mansion Barack and Michelle are renting for two years (walking distance from the White House).

The presumption is that Obama will leverage the strength of OFA to not only protect key initiatives he helped spearhead: same-sex marriage and Obamacare, to name a few, but discredit Trump in the process.

As Huffington Post wrote, the group is reportedly a 501(c)(4) tax-exempt organization that was created in 2013 at the start of Obama’s second term. It seeks to raise monies that will help bolster Barack’s agenda that is all or in part aligned with the Democratic Party.

First Lady Obama and the President’s former 2012 campaign manager, Jim Messina, formed the group. A number of other Barack Obama surrogates occupy positions of leadership. The group has raised tens of millions of dollars and has over 200 offices around the nation.

Sources charge that it’s this group where Barack Obama seeks to form his shadow government to diminish the efforts of Donald Trump’s Republican Party and “America First” agenda.

“He’s doing it through a network of leftist nonprofits led by Organizing for Action. Normally you’d expect an organization set up to support a politician and his agenda to close up shop after that candidate leaves office, but not Obama’s OFA.”

Currently, there are multiple calls for Donald Trump’s impeachment. Citizens, groups and some members of Congress have expressed interest in recalling Trump.

It’s unclear if an impeachment will come to fruition, but the Post claims that Obama has already issued the “marching orders” to his army of followers.

