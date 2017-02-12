Hillary Clinton Eyed Talking To Dead First Lady: Ghost Writer Details This Claim

Hillary Clinton had a lot to say through the years and for that reason she’s penned a few books to get those thoughts across to the masses, but were those thoughts all hers? A new report indicates that Hillary went to great lengths to get her thoughts on paper including channeling the ghost of Eleanor Roosevelt while at the White House as the nation’s first lady.

The theme of a ghostly chats and deception unfolds as Hillary Clinton’s skills as an author are reported. Barbara Feinman Todd was the ghost writer for Hillary’s popular book, It Takes A Village, reports the Kansas City Star. Despite her contract with Hillary indicating she would be given credit for this book, her name did not appear in the acknowlegements.

Feinman Todd “penned tens of thousands of words” for the book an even came up with the title name, but Hillary went to great lengths to deceive the public that this book was all her doing. Feinman Todd has penned her own book about her years as a top political ghost writer, Pretend I’m Not Here. She reveals how Hillary Clinton, the writer, operates and it isn’t a favorable portrayal.

According to reports, Feinman Todd’s book is a good read filled with “enough betrayal and intrigue to fuel a creditable thriller,” writes the Kansas City Star. Feinman describes being “caught in and chewed up by the (Clinton) White House Machine.” According to the Kansas City Star, Hillary does not come out looking very good in this book. So why is that?

It seems that Hillary was so adamant that her book, It Takes A Village, remained hers and only hers that she staged some deception around her writing. According to Feinman Todd, Hillary did this to diminish the ghost writer’s efforts and to assure Feinman’s contributions to the book were seen as minimal.

It Takes A Village was released in 1996, but while it was still in the process of being penned the media didn’t buy the reports that Hillary Clinton could, and was writing her own book. This sparked the first lady’s staff to jump into action staging a scene fit for the likes of the world’s great authors. Journalists were invited to the White House to see Hillary Clinton at work.

The journalists were shown Hillary’s pages, all in her own longhand writing, stacking up as she penned them. Feinman Todd describes how this was staged to minimalize Hillary’s use of a ghost writer, who was Feimman Todd at the time. Jump ahead two decades later and it is hard to believe that the media would fall for a staging like this when you compare it to the “fact checking” overkill of today’s political news.

Now for Eleanor Roosevelt’s ghost and the part this dead first lady’s spirit played in another one of Hillary’s penned endeavors. It was the mid 1990s when Hillary began working with another writer, who Feinman Todd cites as “New Agey author Jean Houston.” Houston directed Hillary in a “therapeutic exercise” for writing, which entailed closing her eyes and imagine that she is talking with Eleanor Roosevelt.

Feinman Todd writes, “There they were together in the White House, the ghost of a former First Lady in conversation with the current First Lady, discussing the challenges of the job. Then Houston told her to switch roles and inhabit Mrs. Roosevelt’s mind.”

It seems Feinman Todd shared this story about Hillary Clinton chatting up Eleanor Roosevelt with a trusted colleague, who knew this wasn’t for publication. She trusted him not to use the material, which he promised wouldn’t happen – but he did. So to say Feinman Todd wasn’t treated fondly by Hillary’s camp would be an understatement. They blamed Feinman for Hillary’s tendency of talking with the dead first lady getting out to the public.

Feinman Todd’s new book would probably be much more enticing if Hillary happened to win the presidential election, but she didn’t. Despite the fact that Hillary is not sitting in the Oval Office, the Kansas City Star calls the book “nonetheless entertaining.” They also write,

“Pretend I’m Not Here also happens to be a perceptive self-portrait of a writer trying to find herself in an unforgiving city.”

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]