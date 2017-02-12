‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn And Ridge Hook Up, Eric Finds Out?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things will get tense between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) during the week of February 13. Quinn tries to fight her attraction for Ridge but finds herself drawn to him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Quinn’s feelings for Eric (John McCook) has not changed, and she loves the life she has with Eric, but she can’t shake her feelings for Ridge. The fact is, Quinn has put herself in an impossible situation — someone will end up getting hurt. She just hopes it isn’t Eric.

According to the February 20 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Quinn struggles with her feelings for Ridge. Despite her love for Eric, she cannot control her growing feelings for his son, Ridge.

“She is not happy about this situation,” Bold and the Beautiful star, Rena Sofer explained.

“She doesn’t want this to happen. I would have to say her want of him is akin to being a drug addict or an alcoholic. It unquenchable. This is a woman who is taking baby steps to living a life she always hoped she’d live and thought she deserved to live and here’s her first big temptation coming up and it’s tough for her to fight. She wants to, but it is hard. She just doesn’t have the ability to know how to work this.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate Quinn remains hopeful that even though she has an attraction to Ridge, she won’t act on it. She doesn’t want to disrupt her happy home and knows if Eric found out about the kiss she shared with Ridge, he would be very upset with her.

“This is her first healthy relationship, and now this is the first time she’s being tested in this healthy relationship,” Rena said. “She just doesn’t have the ability to say ‘Oh, I’ve been here before I know how to stop this.’ She’s skating on thin ice here, but she plans to fight her feelings the best she can.”

In the Bold and the Beautiful weekly promo, Quinn Asks Ridge what’s next, will he throw her over his shoulders and spank her. He replies that he wasn’t sure that was on the table. Could the playful flirting between then lead to them hopping in the sack?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that it’s clear that their attraction is deepening and it is getting harder for them to hide it. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) returned from visiting her daughter oversea to Ridge having an entirely different attitude about Quinn. Of course, the questioned what caused the change of heart and Ridge didn’t have a real concrete answer for her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Bill (Don Diamont) will use Brooke’s suspicions about Ridge and Quinn to his benefit. He thinks this is the opening he needed to win her back. It looks like he will use Zende (Rome Flynn) and Nicole’s (Reign Edwards) wedding as a way to win Brooke’s over again.

Celeb Dirty Laundry suggested that Eric may be piecing together that there may be more to Quinn and Ridge’s relationship than meets the eye. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Eric could find them together or Quinn could decide to fess up. They don’t give the scoop of how Eric finds out, only that he discovers their connection and casts them both out his life.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that this week Brooke will come close to finding out about the kiss, but Ridge quickly recovers and distracts her. It’s only a matter of time before Eric and Brooke discover the truth about Quinn and Ridge’s relationship.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Quinn and Ridge will finally hook up? Do you think Brooke and Eric will find out?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Peter Kramer/Getty Images]