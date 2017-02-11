Chargers News: Updates On L.A.’s Offense, Defense And Offseason Questions

The Chargers are in their first offseason since relocating from San Diego to Los Angeles. They already announced the hiring of new head coach Anthony Lynn.

Now, there are updates about the Chargers offensive and defensive schemes, as well as rumors about L.A.’s toughest offseason decisions.

Chargers Offseason Questions

The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Michael Gehlken outlined some of the biggest questions facing the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason. Besides the move to Los Angeles, the Chargers have some decisions to make via free agency and the NFL Draft.

One of the biggest questions facing L.A. is the future of cornerback Brandon Flowers. Flowers, 31, missed 10 games last season to a pair of concussions. He also has been diagnosed with a concussion in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

The Chargers can create $7 million in cap space by releasing him. Flowers already talked about potential retirement after the season. He said he will take a couple of weeks off to pray and think about his decision to keep playing in the NFL.

Gehlken highlights other Chargers questions like their issues on the offensive line. He points out that neither free agency or NFL Draft classes feature a lot of talent on the offensive line.

The Chargers could create more cap space by releasing o-line starters like King Dunlap, Orlando Franklin and D.J. Fluker. However, there are not a lot of options to replace those players if the Chargers part ways with any of them.

Otherwise, the Chargers have 13 unrestricted free agents that they must re-sign or let walk on the open market. That group is highlighted by outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. Ingram registered 18.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles over the past two seasons.

Updates on the Chargers Offense

In more Chargers news, Los Angeles offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt opened up about his return as leader of the offense. Despite the team moving and hiring new head coach Anthony Lynn, Whisenhunt will continue coordinating the team’s offense.

Whisenhunt said the development of the young players and a relationship with Lynn made the return to the Chargers feel right.

The Chargers offensive coordinator said that some other coaches got to stay, which is important for continuity. Whisenhunt said a lot of the system will stay in place. He said the team will work on limiting turnovers and redzone efficiency.

He said that the loss of key receivers led to quarterback Philip Rivers forcing some plays at the end of the season. Whisenhunt said there were some things that the quarterback can get better at.

Otherwise, Whisenhunt cited the breakout seasons of Tyrell Williams, Hunter Henry and Melvin Gordon as building blocks for the Chargers offense in 2017.

Updates on the Chargers Defense

On the other side of the ball, Chargers new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley also made some news this week.

Bradley said he is excited to be in Los Angeles with coach Lynn via an interview with Chargers.com. The former Jacksonville Jaguars coach said it has been cool to see the new Chargers staff come together.

Otherwise, the new defensive coordinator said he will run a 4-3 defense with some elements of a 3-4 scheme. Bradley said the current Chargers players are a fit based on what they did really well last season. He said he is looking at the players’ skillsets to see what they do well. Then he will design a scheme that puts the players in the best position to succeed.

Added, Bradley said says they want to create a simple defense that allows the Chargers to play fast and together. Bradley listed Joey Bosa, Jason Verrett and Casey Hayward as some players with great work ethics on the team. He said he is very excited to work with those guys to make them better.

Bradley also said he is happy to see a familiar face in Brandon Mebane. The two developed a relationship dating back to their days as player and coach with the Seattle Seahawks.

Finally, Bradley said there are is a lot to do, but he is excited about working with the experienced coaching staff.

That coaching staff could get more experienced. Reports indicate that Los Angeles has interview former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Richard Smith for the vacancy at linebackers coach. Smith helped the Falcons reach the Super Bowl in 2016. Meanwhile, the linebackers coach position is one of the last vacancies on Lynn’s staff.

Stay posted for more Los Angeles Chargers news as they begin working on their offense and defense during the offseason.

[Featured Image by Kelvin Kuo/AP Images]