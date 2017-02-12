Michael Jackson Love Songs Music Trivia Includes More Than ‘Billie Jean’

Most Michael Jackson fans can make up a top ten list of his best love songs in a few minutes. However, what Michael Jackson fans might not know are the music trivia details behind some of those famous and lesser-known love songs.

One of the most interesting things about Michael Jackson’s love songs is that he released a new one almost five years after he died on June 26, 2009. In 2014, Michael Jackson’s Xscape was released, and his love song “Love Never Felt So Good” with Justin Timberlake was a part of that album.

As it appears, the most popular love song written by Michael Jackson is “Billie Jean.”

In 2015, Billboard stated that, after “Say Say Say” with Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” comes in second as his top-charting single to date. Released on December 1, 1982, “Billie Jean” spent seven weeks at number one and 24 weeks on the top 100 music charts.

On the IMDb website, the movie credits for “Billie Jean” have over 50 entries and it is the most popular Michael Jackson song for movies or television along with “Thriller” or “Bad.”

While most people have heard Michael Jackson love songs like “Billie Jean” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” or “PYT,” they might not know about “Speechless.” Oddly, this Michael Jackson song was never released on radio, but was part of his 2001 release of Invincible.

Other lesser-known Michael Jackson love songs include “Fly Away,” “Just Good Friends,” “Starlight,” “Carousel,” “Don’t Walk Away,” “Someone in the Dark,” “Break of Dawn,” and “Girlfriend.”

Trivia about these rarer Michael Jackson love songs includes the growing story around “Fly Away.” To celebrate Michael Jackson, Disneyland Paris created a popular short movie of dancers called Vole or “Fly Away,” according to a Michael Jackson fan blog.

Other trivia about Michael Jackson loves songs includes how “Just Good Friends” turned out to be the only song on Bad that did not have a video made for it — despite the fact Stevie Wonder was in the song.

“Someone in the Dark” also gained some notoriety after Michael Jackson’s death in an odd way. For example, MTV reported that the 2010 release of an MJ compilation album by Sony called Michael featured a painting by Kadir Nelson on the cover art.

The cover art painting covered several aspects of lesser-known Michael Jackson artifacts such as a spaceship from the movie E.T. They also stated that Michael Jackson contributed “Someone in the Dark” to E.T.

Out of all these tunes, “Starlight” is the lesser-known Michael Jackson love song that is working the hardest. About “Starlight,” trivia lore on Official Charts states that it was the original track that Thriller was based off of.

Interestingly, before songwriter Rod Temperton came up with “Thriller,” he wrote down about 300 titles before he decided upon “Midnight Man.” However, upon waking up one morning, the word “thriller” popped into his head, and the rest is history, according to Telegraph.

Rod Temperton was a big part of Michael Jackson’s life after Motown Records and was the cornerstone of his Thriller success. In fact, when MJ died, he had a piece of paper taped to his mirror that said “call Rod Temperton.”

Some of Michael Jackson’s most common loves songs are hits like “Got to Be There,” “I Wanna Be Where You Are,” “Girl Don’t Take Your Love from Me,” “Love Is Here and Now You’re Gone,” “Happy,” and “One Day in Your Life.”

Of these Michael Jackson love songs, only a couple have been used for television or movies. For example, “I Wanna Be Where You Are” was used in the first season of Entourage and “One Day in Your Life” was used in the first season of Ashes to Ashes.

Over the years, Michael Jackson has also been a part of a compilation of his love songs released for Motown Records in 2002. The album is officially called The Great Love Songs of Michael Jackson.

[Feature Image by Phil Walter/Getty Images]