Miriam Weeks Pictures, Video: The Real Belle Knox Of ‘From Straight A’s To XXX’

Miriam Weeks first gained fame in 2014 as the Duke University porn star, and now a Lifetime movie on the adult film star known as Belle Knox has sent people to the internet to see pictures and videos of the real person beyond the portrayal.

The Lifetime movie From Straight A’s to XXX shows the unlikely path of the honor student Miriam Weeks, who decided to dabble in adult movies while she was still a student at Duke University. As the movie’s page described, the actress known as Belle Knox soon found out that she couldn’t keep the controversial side-job a secret.

“Inspired by a true story, From Straight A’s to XXX tells the story of Miriam Weeks (Haley Pullos, General Hospital), a college freshman at Duke University who turns to porn in order to pay for her tuition expenses. But when a male student discovers who she is and exposes her secret, Miriam is faced with an onslaught of death threats and cyber-bullying.”

The popular portrayal helped Miriam Weeks gain viral fame once again, with the Lifetime movie sending her trending on Twitter and other social media. Many people sought out videos and pictures of Belle Knox and many of those flooded social media — at least, the ones that can be safely shown online.

Belle Knox came forward shortly after her videos went viral in early 2014, writing articles about her experience in xoJane and Playboy SFW, using the pseudonym Lauren.

As Belle Knox explained at the time, she was open to talking about her experiences in adult movies but didn’t want to give out her real name.

“My birth name is one name. IT IS MINE. It is the name I am enrolled in at Duke,” she wrote. “It is what my family and friends call me. My porn name is another name. It is the name I use when I perform. These are two different worlds in which I inhabit. I can’t stop you from calling me any name you want to — including ‘slut,’ ‘whore’ or ‘bitch’ — but I can decide what name I use.”

Though the movies and videos of Belle Knox led to some harsh opinions and even bullying from fellow Duke students, Miriam Weeks wrote that she would not let bullies deter her from her career choice.

“The Internet does not dictate my life. My sexuality is not some sort of blackmail to be used against me, granting you ownership over my life or my story. It is my life. It is my story,” she wrote. “So I’m refusing to let the bullies win. Instead, in revealing my performer name, I’m also going to let you know exactly the level of hate that exists in America regarding women who refuse to be quiet about their sexuality.”

But it was soon after the articles were published she was identified as Miriam Weeks, and eventually the adult film star came to embrace the attention that her racy videos and pictures brought. She gave interviews defending her career choice, including an appearance on The View.

Appearing as Belle Knox, she even starred in an adult reality show competition called The Sex Factor. A number of performers would be competing, and the winners would win $1 million and appear in a movie with Belle Knox.

“Think of American Idol,” the program’s creator, who goes by the apt moniker John, told the New York Daily News. “It’ll be just like that.”

Those who seek out information on the real Miriam Weeks may also find something surprising — she’s a lot more than just Belle Knox, the adult film star. Weeks has used her fame to speak out about the student loan crisis and in support of Rand Paul.

[Featured Image by Miha9000/iStock]