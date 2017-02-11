Watch ‘SNL’ Live Streaming: Alec Baldwin Hosts, Rosie O’Donnell As Steve Bannon?

Fans who want to watch Saturday Night Live online will be able to see streaming video of Alec Baldwin as host and the biggest question in years — will Rosie O’Donnell show up to play Steve Bannon and send President Donald Trump into a likely Twitter fit?

Since the 2016 election started, Baldwin has made SNL a must-watch show with his dead-on portrayal of Donald Trump, one that has gotten under the president’s skin on a number of occasions. As Baldwin poked fun at Trump’s inexperience and flubs in the White House, the real Donald Trump has responded with a string of Twitter assaults, calling the show a failure and Baldwin a hack.

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Of course, with many things Donald Trump claims on Twitter, the opposite is actually true. Saturday Night Live is off to its best ratings in 20 years, Marketplace noted.

“The post-election political climate has meant big business for Saturday Night Live,” the report noted. “According to NBC, the show’s ratings are the highest in more than 20 years. Viewership is up 22 percent from this time last season to 10.6 million viewers.”

And those who watch the February 11 episode of Saturday Night Live online could see the highest-rated on yet. Baldwin, who has become a regular on the show in recent months, will be hosting, so viewers are assured a steady stream of Donald Trump skits.

There is also the lingering question of whether Rosie O’Donnell will show up to Saturday Night Live to play Trump’s controversial adviser, Steve Bannon. Reports from sources inside the White House claimed that Trump was livid that his bumbling press secretary, Sean Spicer, was played by a female comedian, Melissa McCarthy.

That report led to a groundswell among fans to book Rosie O’Donnell to play Steve Bannon as a way to poke Trump. O’Donnell has been in a longstanding feud with Trump, and her playing the president’s controversial right-hand man — who some critics have taken to calling President Bannon as a way to annoy Trump — would be sure to send Donald Trump to a Twitter fit.

Rosie O’Donnell stoked those rumors a bit this week when she changed her Twitter avatar to a picture of herself as Steve Bannon.

There are some initial reports that those who watch streaming video of the February 11 Saturday Night Live episode won’t be seeing Rosie O’Donnell as Steve Bannon. Variety reported that Rosie’s camp has denied the rumors and that SNL execs are remaining tight-lipped, as they always do with guest appearances.

“While there seems to be a potential wave of female performers portraying president Donald Trump’s cabinet members on the horizon, don’t count O’Donnell in just yet. Sources from O’Donnell’s camp tell Variety that the former talk show host won’t be playing Bannon on SNL. Reps for the NBC show declined to comment, persisting that the network doesn’t weigh in on guest rumors.’ “

But these reports could just be a smoke screen, as Saturday Night Live and Rosie O’Donnell herself wouldn’t want to tip off what could be the biggest watched episode in years.

So how can viewers find out if Rosie O’Donnell shows up to play Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live? Well, if they can’t make it to a television at 11:30 p.m. ET, they can always catch streaming video of Saturday Night Live by clicking here.

[Featured Image by John Moore/Getty Images]