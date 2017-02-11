WWE Rumors: Huge New Title Match Added To ‘Fastlane’ – Three Matches Confirmed

SmackDown Live had only two weeks to get everything set and in place for its exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) called Elimination Chamber which takes place on Sunday night. Monday Night Raw has had a little bit more time to get Fastlane in place, but they have the card on the fast track as three matches have already been confirmed. Now, a recent promotional advertisement for the Team Red event shows a huge title match added to the schedule as well.

Of course, the PPV is headlined by the main event which will have Goldberg going after the WWE Universal Title currently held by Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns will also take on Braun Strowman in a battle of behemoths while Jack Gallagher chases the Cruiserweight Title held by Neville.

Wrestling Inc. did spot a bit of a spoiler, though, and it certainly seems as if this fourth match leak is more than just a simple glitch.

The BMO Bradley Harris Center released a teaser video for Fastlane which is where the event will take place in Milwaukee. In the video, Reigns vs. Strowman is the focal point, but then, it goes into another title match which has yet to be officially announced by WWE.

In the video, it then starts detailing the recent feud between United States champion Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn. From there, it says the match will happen at Fastlane and that the title will be on the line as shown in the graphic.

Two weeks ago on Monday Night Raw, Sami Zayn dealt a non-title loss to Jericho in a very good bout between the superstars. This past week on Raw, Zayn received his title shot which didn’t end the same way as Kevin Owens issued a superkick which led to Y2J delivering a Codebreaker and picking up the win.

With Owens’ interference, it seems as if WWE is going to give Zayn another shot at capturing his first gold on the main roster.

So far, Monday Night Raw is building up a rather nice card for Fastlane and another title match could be added this week as well.

411 Mania is reporting that the Raw Tag Team Titles will likely be defended by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, but they will have a lot of competition. It is rumored that they will face Big Cass and Enzo Amore as well as the team of Sheamus and Cesaro in a Triple Threat match, but it wouldn’t be out of the question for The New Day to be added and make it a Fatal 4-Way.

The confirmed card for Fastlane as of this writing:

WWE Universal Championship: Kevin Owens (c) vs Goldberg

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Rumored matches for Fastlane:

United States Championship: Chris Jericho (v) vs. Sami Zayn (somewhat confirmed)

Raw Tag Team Championship: Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Big Cass & Enzo Amore

Women’s Title Match – TBD

By the time the PPV rolls around on March 5, it is expected to have seven or eight matches on the card with one or two on the Kickoff Show. The good thing is that there is still some time to add to it and alter things, but it is coming together nicely.

Fastlane is still a few weeks away, but WWE is already working on building up this Monday Night Raw-exclusive event in a big way. Three matches are confirmed and in place with a few others rumored already to be added in the next week or two. Chris Jericho vs. Sami Zayn for the United States title should be made official on Monday evening, but the promo showcasing it pretty much means it is as good as done.

[Featured Image by WWE]