Daughter Writes Obit For ‘Evil’ Father, Increases Awareness Of Domestic Violence

A Texas woman penned a disheartening obituary for an “evil” father that has gone viral, multiple media outlets have reported.

Leslie Ray Charping died January 30 after a battle with cancer. The father-of-two was arrested on multiple occasions for abusing family members, and his obituary pulled no punches in describing his life. While he lived to be 74-years-old, the daughter wrote in the obituary that it was “29 years longer than expected and much longer than he deserved,” according to an ABC affiliate in Galveston, Texas.

The scathing obituary provided commentary on his life, one that was noteworthy as “a model example of bad parenting combined with mental illness and a complete commitment to drinking, drugs, womanizing and being generally offensive.” Drinking was repeatedly blamed for contributing to his “evil,” the obituary noted.

“Leslie’s life served no other obvious purpose, he did not contribute to society or serve his community and he possessed no redeeming qualities besides quick whited sarcasm which was amusing during his sober days.”

'Evil' Man's Family Gives Him the Obit He Deserved https://t.co/Qiin1k4K0h pic.twitter.com/9wvSqBLQpp — laurederich (@laurederich) February 11, 2017

The only contribution Leslie Ray Charping was credited with was proof that “evil” could perish, the daughter wrote to conclude the obituary.

“With Leslie’s passing he will be missed only for what he never did; being a loving husband, father and good friend. No services will be held, there will be no prayers for eternal peace and no apologies to the family he tortured… Leslie’s passing proves that evil does in fact die and hopefully marks a time of healing and safety for all.”

While the obituary does list serving in the Navy and being a naval boxing champion as his accomplishments, the hobbies Leslie Ray Charping had seemed to take away from that slice of goodwill. Those hobbies “included being abusive to his family, expediting trips to heaven for the beloved family pets and fishing, which he was less skilled with than the previously mentioned.”

Survivors of the “evil” included two children and six grandchildren. However, the obituary also listed “countless other victims” as survivors of Leslie Ray Charping, “including an ex-wife, relatives, friends, neighbors, doctors, nurses and random strangers.”

Texas man's obit blasts him as possessing 'no redeeming qualities' https://t.co/H6zUFVDVxO pic.twitter.com/p7QDcwqgqo — KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) February 10, 2017

The Galveston TV station reached out to the daughter for their story. In an email statement to the news station, Sheila Smith admitted to writing the obituary about her “evil” father to detail the type of man he was.

“I loved my father because he was my father and his passing would not have been any less difficult had he been a good father. As someone that ‘hated a liar,’ I believe even he would have appreciated the honesty. I apologize to anyone that my father hurt and I felt it would have been offensive to portray him as anything other than who he was. This obituary was intended to help bring closure because not talking about domestic violence doesn’t make it go away!”

Sheila Smith has received tremendous feedback from her father’s obituary. While some have offered support, other comments the daughter has heard have been less than understanding. Sheila Smith offered two suggestions for individuals who did not agree or understand why the daughter’s characterization of her “evil” father was necessary.

“I am happy for those that simply do not understand, this means you had good parent(s) — please treasure what you have. Although I appreciate everyone’s concern, it would have been much more appreciated at any time during my childhood. For those being cruel, please remember that you now resemble my father and I would be more than happy to pen your obituary as well.”

Writing creative obituaries has become a viral rage recently. The Houston Chronicle detailed multiple obituaries that have went viral, such an obit that cited the 2016 presidential election as a reason for a woman’s death.

What do you think about the”evil” obituary penned by the Texas man’s daughter? Follow the Inquisitr on Twitter (@TheInquisitr) to have your voice heard.

[Featured Image by Robert Hoetink/Thinkstock]