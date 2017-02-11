Is Rihanna Performing At The Grammys? Alleged Insider Weighs-In On Latest Rumors

Rihanna is no stranger to remaining tight-lipped about her rumored appearances at award shows, but with the songstress having been spotted arriving in L.A. earlier this week coupled with recently released photos of Rihanna’s reported seating arrangement for this Sunday’s 2017 Grammy Awards currently making the rounds on social media, can fans expect to see Rihanna take the stage for music’s biggest night?

On Wednesday, photographers were able to capture photos of Rihanna donning a black Trapstar hoodie, black sweatpants, and a pair of her award-winning black Fenty Puma creepers upon her arrival to LAX, prompting fans to speculate over whether or not Rihanna’s L.A.-arrival may indicate the songstress’ plans to attend this Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Rihanna arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday.???? #RIHminder: this year’s GRAMMY Awards take place in LA this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/O5cighiqPc — RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) February 9, 2017

In addition, photos of Rihanna’s assigned seat for the Grammy Awards have been surfacing on social media as of Friday evening, further fueling reports suggesting that Rihanna will attend the Grammy Awards on February 12.

Can’t wait to see her “@RihannaDailyUK: Rihanna’s seat confirmed for the 56th Grammy Awards. #VIVAGLAM pic.twitter.com/F1l0bMdI1i” — Thurston (@thurston_sa) January 26, 2014

Rihanna, who is nominated for eight awards including “Record of the Year,” “Best Urban Contemporary Album,” and “Best R&B Song,” hasn’t commented on whether or not she plans to even attend the Grammy Awards on Sunday, however, it appears that an insider close to Rihanna has opened up on social media about whether or not Rih is set to perform at tomorrow’s awards ceremony.

According to a screengrab shared by a fan on Twitter, one of Rihanna’s reported “workers,” Michelle Myers McDaniel, was seen replying to inquisitive fans about the chances of Rihanna during tomorrow’s ceremony, to which McDaniel answered, “She’s not performing *frowning emoji*.”

Rihanna’s worker Michelle Myers McDaniel (VMAs, Global Citizen, AWT,…) confirms that Rih will NOT perform at the Grammys next week. pic.twitter.com/qSNTXWRG3I — Burak (@RihannaDemos) February 5, 2017

When one fan replied to McDaniel by noting that they had their hopes up for a performance from the “Love on the Brain” songstress, McDaniel further noted, “I know we all did. It was a real let down. Not to mention a real hit to the bank account.”

However, several Rihanna fan sites have begun pointing out that Rihanna’s close friend, Jennifer Rosales, recently posted a selfie with several hashtags that seemingly indicate Rihanna’s attendance at Roc Nation’s annual pre-Grammy brunch as well as the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Nothing like a car selfie to kick off day drinking ????????#rocbrunch #favoritepastime #spiral #daydrinking #grammyweekend #celebrating8nominations???????? A photo posted by Jennifer Rosales (@jennnrosales) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:10am PST

“Nothing like a car selfie to kick off day drinking #rocbrunch #favoritepastime #spiral #daydrinking #grammyweekend #celebrating8nominations,” Rosales captioned her Instagram photo.

The news comes just weeks after Rihanna shot down reports suggesting that she felt snubbed by the Academy’s decision to not nominate her eighth studio album, Anti, for the coveted “Album of the Year” category.

Last month, Rihanna found herself at the center of rumors suggesting that she dissed the Grammy Awards, as well as Beyoncé, whose Lemonade album was included among the nominees in the “Album of the Year” category, after she was seen accidentally “liking” fan’s Instagram post that seemingly shaded Beyoncé’s nomination.

Rihanna clears everything up with this comment. It’s all love. ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/2FTHYsFSIf — Rihanna Capital (@Rihanna_Capital) December 7, 2016

“Congrats and all to @badgalriri and all for her 8 Grammy nods but tbh f*** them because they snubbed her for Song of the Year and Album of the Year,” the fan began in the caption of their Instagram post. The fan continued, “I think they didn’t want her tied or passing someone else *cough cough* Cause if they wouldn’t have played her she would have been in the lead with the most Grammy nods. F*** u Grammys, ANTI did amazing things this year and y’all played her.”

After Rihanna was seen “liking” the post in question, rumors began running rampant suggesting that Rihanna shared the same sentiments regarding Anti having been snubbed for “Album of the Year,” however, Rihanna later took to Instagram to shut the rumors down while urging fans not to pit “black women against each other” in the industry.

“I never actually read your caption, thought the pic was funny and moved right along! Til I seen it pop up over and over! I’m petty af, yes. But this is just unnecessary!” Rihanna began in response to the rumors, as captured by a fan on Twitter.

“I wish y’all would drop this topic and see things from the bigger picture! We don’t need to be putting black women against each other! We deserve to be celebrated, and the Grammy Academy agrees!” Rihanna concluded.

Do you think Rihanna will attend the Grammy Awards tomorrow?

