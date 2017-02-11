Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Scott Disick After Her Date With Justin Bieber

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reunited for the first time in weeks, with the couple spotted together just days after Kourtney went on a very public date with her much-younger fling, Justin Bieber.

Things between Kourtney and Scott have reportedly been very strained since a tense trip to Costa Rica last month, when it appeared that their tenuous reunion came crashing down yet again. After a very public split more than a year ago, the two had been slowly getting more involved and even went public with their romance, but that may have ended during the trip last month.

As Hollywood Life reported, Scott joined the Kardashian family for their trip to the tropical getaway, but things went very badly.

“In case you forgot, Scott ditched out early on the trip after he was reportedly caught housing another woman, Bella Banos, in an nearby hotel room,” the report noted. “Instead of returning home with the family, the 33-year-old jetted off to Miami, where he was photographed cuddling with multiple different women by the pool.”

Hollywood Life shed more light on the failed trip, noting that Scott Disick spiraled out of control after he reportedly proposed to Kourtney Kardashian during the trip but was rejected. Scott had been partying for a few weeks leading up the trip, the report added, which was the behavior that led to the couple’s initial split in 2015.

Kourtney Kardashian appeared to move on after the drama-filled trip, and this week was spotted with her on-again off-again flame, Justin Bieber. It seemed that Kourtney and Justin’s date may have been a bit of payback for Scott Disick, who himself has been partying and spending time with a string of young women, Radar Online reported.

“Scott Disick flaunted his booze and bikini babes while on a bender in Miami last week,” the report noted. “But instead of sulking at home, RadarOnline.com has learned that the bad boy’s 37-year-old baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, turned up the heat on her own – with go-to rebound, Justin Bieber!”

Kourtney and Justin had been spotted together on a number of occasions in the last few months, with reports that the two were enjoying a casual relationship amid their other more serious flings.

While that seemed like a pretty clear sign that she was once again ready to move on, just a day later Kourtney Kardashian was spotted back with Scott Disick, meeting up at an office building together.

As Hollywood Life noted, it may not have been the happiest of meetings.

“Kourtney Kardashian, 37, did not have a happy look on her face as she arrived at an office in West Hollywood on Feb. 9! Perhaps that because she was meeting up with her on-off love, Scott Disick, 33, who was photographed driving up to the same building that very day!,” the report noted.

Though some fans and celebrity news outlets are taking the meeting as a sign that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may be getting back together yet again, others noted that the couple has maintained a cordial relationship even at their worst times, attending events together and seeing each other as they continued to co-parent their three children together.

It can be a bit difficult to read into Kourtney Kardashian’s reunion with Scott Disick, especially so soon after her date with Justin Bieber. The Kardashian family has been one of the hottest targets for tabloid speculation, and with the ups and downs of Kourtney and Scott’s relationship it can be difficult to tell which reports are genuine and which are based on pure speculation.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]