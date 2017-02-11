Milo Yiannopoulos To Appear On Bill Maher’s Show, Some ‘Real Time’ Fans Worried

Milo Yiannopoulos has been a target of liberal protesters since launching his “Dangerous F***ot” tour across college campuses.

The gay conservative and Breitbart editor openly admits to being a troll and provocateur, but claims to do the things he does in the name of free speech.

He has said such things as “fat shaming works” and “gays should get back in the closet.” He was banned by Twitter for bullying Ghostbusters star and comedian Leslie Jones.

An avid Donald Trump supporter, he refers to the current President as “Daddy” and thinks “feminism is evil.”

These are all frequent talking points if you listen to the lectures that have been aired for free via Milo Yiannopoulos weekly podcast.

A fun way to kill a few spare minutes is to google-search photos of Milo Yiannopoulos before he discovered marketing. pic.twitter.com/zL1ZEhlGPa — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) February 10, 2017

Someone else who knows a thing or two about being politically incorrect is Real Time host and liberal comedian Bill Maher, who even hosted a show on ABC called Politically Incorrect in the early 2000s.

He was kicked off the ABC program when he suggested the 9/11 terrorists were no more cowardly than U.S. forces, who killed civilians at a distance through bombs and other long-range attacks.

Recently, Maher has come under fire from some on his own side for suggesting that “Islamophobes” have a right to be Islamophobic since Islam “seems to be the only religion that will kill you for disagreeing with it.”

His comments on the religion made national headlines throughout 2016 when Bill famously feuded with Ben Affleck on-air.

It was only a matter of time before the paths of Bill and Milo Yiannopoulos would cross, and it now appears that fans of both men will not have to wait much longer.

Last week, the Inquisitr reported that Maher was hoping to court Milo for an appearance on the Friday night program. The host reiterated this desire last night.

Well, it turns out that Yiannopoulos is only too happy to appear. In fact, he recently visited with friend and fellow podcaster Adam Carolla to confirm that he would be showing up to talk with Maher, likely before the end of the month.

(On Carolla’s podcast, it was mistakenly announced as “this Friday,” but Yiannopoulos did not appear.)

Deadline, a left-leaning industry journal that follows Hollywood, had plenty of Maher fans weighing in on the booking, and there was not as much enthusiasm as you might expect.

One commenter implored Maher to “get well prepped” because “Milo thinks very fast and is very articulate.”

“I’m no fan [of Yiannopoulos] but the fact is, he is very impressive,” the commenter added.

Others worried that by Maher having Milo on, “others might be encouraged or motivated” by his ideas.

“You’re helping him to get followers and spread his message of hate,” the Maher fan said, with other more Yiannopoulos-friendly readers pointing out that by stating that, “you guys are afraid Milo is going to scorch Bill.”

Still, there were more than a few Maher supporters, who did not see a problem with having Milo on the show, observing that when someone spews “ridiculous and hateful” ideas, the most effective way of fighting back is to let them expose themselves.

But what do you think, readers?

Are you a fan of either of these men? And, Maher fans, do you worry that by having Milo Yiannopoulos on the show, he might grow his base?

Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by OFFICIAL LEWEB PHOTOS/Flickr Creative Commons/Resized and Cropped/CC BY 2.0]