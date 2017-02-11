The Los Angeles Rams announced their entire new coaching staff this week. The group of 18 assistants features some iconic last names.

Rams special teams coordinator John Fassel, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, linebackers coach Joe Berry, defensive assistant Chris Shula, running backs coach Skip Pete and offensive quality control coach Zak Kromer all have NFL lineage, per Fox Sports.

Sean McVay introduces his coaching staff to the media https://t.co/kmx77RRmo8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 10, 2017

New Rams’ coaches Sean McVay, Greg Olson and Wade Phillips are already sharing insights on the team. Here are the other news headlines from L.A.’s new leaders.

Sean McVay

Sean McVay says Rams won’t give up on Greg Robinson https://t.co/qjCjNsFvIf pic.twitter.com/UMKezOQgUS — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 11, 2017

Rams head coach Sean McVay shed some insight on future plans for 2014 No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson. Robinson has struggled as a starter at left tackle for most of his career.

McVay praised Robinson’s talent via an ESPN article, but he did not say where Robinson would play on the offensive line.

Pro Football Focus graded Robinson as the 71st among 78 qualified tackles. He was also benched twice in 2016.

Nonetheless, L.A.’s head coach said the coaches are excited to get around Robinson because of his athleticism.

New offensive line coach Aaron Kromer said Robinson has flashed the skills to remain in the NFL as a left tackle. Kromer said he could not answer why Robinson has played inconsistently.

“When I can work with a player and get my hands on him and be outside and ask him to do something and ask him to do it again and ask him to adjust something, then I know what we can do with him, how we can fit him in the offense,” Kromer said via ESPN. “But until then, on tape — I don’t know what he was told.

McVay and Kromer should share some more news on Robinson once they are able to work with the 2014 first-round pick.

Greg Olson

The L.A. Rams had a quarterbacks coach with one year of NFL experience last season, but now they have coaches with pedigrees that include developing NFL QBs.

One of them is new quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, who is already a fan of Rams starting quarterback Jared Goff, per the Los Angeles Times.

The Rams quarterback coach said he was looking forward to the challenge of developing Goff. However, he said Goff’s talent makes the task easier. Olson said Goff has an unbelievable arm talent and the young quarterback has a ton of potential.

Still, Olson expects Goff to take a huge jump from Year 1 to Year 2. Olson added that Goff’s biggest adjustment for next season remains to make calls in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage.

Olson has been an offensive coordinator for four teams over nine seasons. That includes working to develop quarterbacks like Derek Carr and Blake Bortles.

Otherwise, new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur is a first-time coordinator. He was the quarterback coach of the Atlanta Falcons for the past two seasons. He helped develop Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan into the 2016 NFL MVP and signal caller for the NFC Champions.

LaFleur is due in Los Angeles next week, so we can expect more news on the Rams offense when the offensive coordinator gets to L.A.

Wade Phillips

Wade Phillips Changing Rams Defense To 3-4 Formation https://t.co/0BAQ5qlnl4 pic.twitter.com/xq2IsCGjY5 — Football Insiders (@FBallInsiders) February 11, 2017

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips made news this week, as he said the team will shift to a 3-4 defense. Previously, L.A. ran a base 4-3 defense under former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

Phillips pointed out that four of the last six defense he coached made that same switch. He last switched the Denver Broncos from a 4-3 defense to a 3-4 defense. The same defense that helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl L Championship.

ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez writes that the scheme may be a good fit for the Rams defense. Since 1976, Phillips has been a part of 20 top-10 defenses and he has coached five Hall of Famers.

Gonzalez points out that Phillips says he plans to rush players that can rush, regardless if it is as an end or linebacker. Hence, Gonzalez writes that Robert Quinn will transition from defensive end to outside linebacker, but Quinn will still spend most of his time rushing the passer.

Moreover, nothing should change for defensive tackle Aaron Donald as he will continue playing from the three-technique position.

Otherwise, Gonzalez writes that you can expect L.A.’s defense to use a lot of man coverage. Plus, the team will adjust their alignments and coverages to the offenses that they play.

Lastly, the 69-year-old Phillips is coaching under a first-time head coach for the first time since 1986, according to NFL. Phillips was the first hire of Sean McVay.

The Los Angeles Rams should make more news as their new coaches get to work with L.A.’s players.

