‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli, Mum Made 51 Calls To Cops In A Year

“Cash me outside” girl Danielle Bregoli is not just blowing up on the internet; she and her mum have apparently also been blowing up the phone lines of the local police where they live in Florida.

The cops responded to calls up to 51 times from Bregoli and her mum, Barbara Ann Peskowitz, in the past year, according to TMZ. A document posted by the celebrity news site shows that Bregoli and her mum called the cops for various reasons including over a runaway juvenile, domestic disturbance, theft, animal-related issues, and at least once for lewd, lascivious conduct.

When bitches say "you not crazy u soft asf" ???? oh ok A photo posted by Slimthugga (@bhadbhabie) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:10pm PST

The records for calls to the police between February 2016 and February 2017 show that at one point 15 calls were made to the cops in a span of 10 days.

The “Cash me outside” girl Danielle Bregoli, 13, shot to fame after her appearance on the Dr. Phil Show in September last year. While on the show, Bregoli described the audience as “ho**.” She also threatened to fight with her them, saying “Cash me outside, howbow dah.”

The phrase “cash me outside, howbow dah” quickly went viral with several remixes and memes to show for it.

Bregoli and her mum originally appeared on the Dr. Phil Show due to the latter’s concerns about her daughter’s behavior. After spending over four months in a treatment facility, the “cash me outside” girl appeared on The Dr. Phil Show on Friday, sassy and foul-mothed as ever.

While she uttered an unmotivated “thank you” to Dr. Phil for sending her to get treatment, she noted that she would not change. According to The Wrap, clips from Bregoli’s time at the treatment facility showed that she had lost her “attitude and accent.” However, the “cash me outside” girl seems to have picked up both traits after leaving the facility.

“That was just a show, that was just so I could get out of there,” Bregoli said backstage. “You could put me on the same program for six years and I would come out the same.”

The “cash me outside” girl Danielle Bregoli also had some unflattering words for Dr. Phil, saying that she “made” him.

“I made you just how Oprah [Winfrey] made you,” she said. “You were nothing before I came on the show.” In response, Dr. Phil said: “Thank you for that.”

New murch link in my bio @pizzaslime A photo posted by Slimthugga (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

Bregoli appears to be cashing in on her fame. She has launched a clothing line, which sells hoodies and t-shirts branded with “cash me outside howbow dah.” It is impossible to tell how the business is doing, but if Bregoli’s latest video for Kodak Black’s “Everything 1K” is anything to go by, the “cash me outside” girl is raking in cash.

In the video, Danielle Bregoli is seen posing with a Rolls Royce and holding a fat wad of cash. She also flaunts a row of gold teeth as she recites the lyrics of the song.

While some news platforms indicated that the “cash me outside” girl’s video was the official clip for the Kodak Black song, the artist’s representatives later told TMZ that this was not the case. That notwithstanding, the video has gotten over seven million views on YouTube.

Last week, the “cash me outside” girl Danielle Bregoli made headlines after it was revealed that she and her mum were involved in a fight with another passenger on Spirit Airlines. Videos of the incident show the women arguing and exchanging punches. As a result of the incident, Bregoli has been banned by Spirit Airline, the Inquisitr reported.

While the “cash me outside” girl and her mum seem to be enjoying the spotlight, her dad, Ira Peskowitz, is not. The deputy sheriff has described his daughter’s attitude as “appalling.”

