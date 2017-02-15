‘Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?’: DanMachi English Dub Cast Set
Geek Culture

‘Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?’: ‘DanMachi’ English Dub Cast

Within a few short days of confirming the vocal artist voicing the lead male protagonist of Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?, Sentai Filmworks has revealed the entire English dubbing cast.

Season 2 of Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka – or DanMachi for short – will be released on March 28. However, English-speaking fans of the series are being offered a complete Blu-Ray set of Season 1 of DanMachi, a popular Japanese anime that’s based on a traditional supernatural theme, but has been revamped with a modern-day twist.

Sentai Filmworks, an American anime licensing company based in Houston, Texas, specializing in Japanese animation and film, has been prepping the first season of DanMachi for a specially configured Blu-Ray box set. As expected, English-speaking fans have been eagerly waiting for the complete English-dubbed Season 1 of DanMachi for quite some time. Just a few days ago, Sentai Filmworks had confirmed that Bell-kun, one of the most important characters in DanMachi, will be voiced by talented vocal artist Bryson Baugus. Crunchyroll reported on the complete of the English dub cast ofIs It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?:

Complete English dub vocal cast of DanMachi:

Bell Cranel Bryson Baugus
Hestia Luci Christian
Liliruca Arde Hilary Haag
Welf Crozzo David Wald
Eina Tulle Shelby Blocker
Ais Wallenstein Shelley Calene-Black
Ryu Lion Genevieve Simmons
Hermes Benjamin McLaughlin
Loki Christina Kelly
Syr Flover Juliet Simmons
Asfi Al Andromeda Serena Varghese
Hephaistos Stephanie Wittels
Mord Rob Mungle
Ganesha John Swasey
Kasima Ouka Jack Ivy
Bete Loga Ty Mahany
Yamato Mikoto Margaret Lewis
Gedo Kregg Dailey
Freya Patricia Duran
Tiona Hiryute Karlii Hoch
Tione Hiryute Natalie Rial
Riveria Ljos Alf Melissa Pritchett
Hitachi Chigusa Kara Greenberg
Garneau Andrew Love
Finn Deimne Shannon Emerick
Takemikazuchi Adam Gibbs
‘Mama’ Mia Grand Brenda Valdevia
Bors Josh Morrison
Grandfather Chris Gibson
Scott Kyle Colby Jones
Misha Flot Kelley Peters
Anya Fromel Carolyn Medrano
Miach Mike Yager
Ottarl John Gremillion
Demeter Kelly Manison
Lefiya Kelley Peters
Gareth Landrock Christopher Ayres
Lunor Faust Kara Greenberg

Last month, the entire squad of adveturers and monster-hunters, including Bell, Hestia and the rest of the group, reunited in Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? OVA (Original Video Animation). In the special episode the party stumbles upon a beautiful hot spring right after they have emerged victorious from the dungeon. The episode and the battle happens to be the anime’s final confrontation. Aniplus Asia, from Southeast Asia, is expected to present the special episode on Valentine’s Day. The company posted an English subtitled version of the promo as part of the promotions.

The DanMachi Blu-ray set has been priced at $97.99, but carries an SRP of $139.98. The set has a run-time that’s longer than the season 1 partially because, the complete 13-episode set of Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka is supposed to contain a clean opening and closing animation, a poster, Booklet, Grimoire, Static Clings, and Lenticular Card, reported Crunchyroll.

[Featured Image by Suzuhito Yasuda/Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka/SB Creative]

