‘Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?’: ‘DanMachi’ English Dub Cast

Within a few short days of confirming the vocal artist voicing the lead male protagonist of Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?, Sentai Filmworks has revealed the entire English dubbing cast.

Season 2 of Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka – or DanMachi for short – will be released on March 28. However, English-speaking fans of the series are being offered a complete Blu-Ray set of Season 1 of DanMachi, a popular Japanese anime that’s based on a traditional supernatural theme, but has been revamped with a modern-day twist.

Sentai Filmworks, an American anime licensing company based in Houston, Texas, specializing in Japanese animation and film, has been prepping the first season of DanMachi for a specially configured Blu-Ray box set. As expected, English-speaking fans have been eagerly waiting for the complete English-dubbed Season 1 of DanMachi for quite some time. Just a few days ago, Sentai Filmworks had confirmed that Bell-kun, one of the most important characters in DanMachi, will be voiced by talented vocal artist Bryson Baugus. Crunchyroll reported on the complete of the English dub cast ofIs It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?:

Complete English dub vocal cast of DanMachi:

Bell Cranel Bryson Baugus Hestia Luci Christian Liliruca Arde Hilary Haag Welf Crozzo David Wald Eina Tulle Shelby Blocker Ais Wallenstein Shelley Calene-Black Ryu Lion Genevieve Simmons Hermes Benjamin McLaughlin Loki Christina Kelly Syr Flover Juliet Simmons Asfi Al Andromeda Serena Varghese Hephaistos Stephanie Wittels Mord Rob Mungle Ganesha John Swasey Kasima Ouka Jack Ivy Bete Loga Ty Mahany Yamato Mikoto Margaret Lewis Gedo Kregg Dailey Freya Patricia Duran Tiona Hiryute Karlii Hoch Tione Hiryute Natalie Rial Riveria Ljos Alf Melissa Pritchett Hitachi Chigusa Kara Greenberg Garneau Andrew Love Finn Deimne Shannon Emerick Takemikazuchi Adam Gibbs ‘Mama’ Mia Grand Brenda Valdevia Bors Josh Morrison Grandfather Chris Gibson Scott Kyle Colby Jones Misha Flot Kelley Peters Anya Fromel Carolyn Medrano Miach Mike Yager Ottarl John Gremillion Demeter Kelly Manison Lefiya Kelley Peters Gareth Landrock Christopher Ayres Lunor Faust Kara Greenberg

We’ll be revealing this #Danmachi character some time today, so keep your eyes open! Who do you think plays Hestia? https://t.co/2WbbIUJHbu pic.twitter.com/y9M5WnYYYX — Sentai Filmworks (@Sentaifilmworks) February 8, 2017

Last month, the entire squad of adveturers and monster-hunters, including Bell, Hestia and the rest of the group, reunited in Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? OVA (Original Video Animation). In the special episode the party stumbles upon a beautiful hot spring right after they have emerged victorious from the dungeon. The episode and the battle happens to be the anime’s final confrontation. Aniplus Asia, from Southeast Asia, is expected to present the special episode on Valentine’s Day. The company posted an English subtitled version of the promo as part of the promotions.

Hey I’m in the Danmachi dub as Syr! The boxset comes out March 28th!https://t.co/JABaOEgBIG pic.twitter.com/tEnUI6xsdG — Juby????RuinedUrLife???? (@JubyPhonic_P) February 11, 2017

The DanMachi Blu-ray set has been priced at $97.99, but carries an SRP of $139.98. The set has a run-time that’s longer than the season 1 partially because, the complete 13-episode set of Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka is supposed to contain a clean opening and closing animation, a poster, Booklet, Grimoire, Static Clings, and Lenticular Card, reported Crunchyroll.

[Featured Image by Suzuhito Yasuda/Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka/SB Creative]