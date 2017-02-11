First Lady Melania Trump has a thing for white pants. As reported by the Inquisitr, Mrs. Trump chose a sheer blue sweater and white pants for Super Bowl watching. On February 10, Melania was photographed wearing white pants again, when President Donald Trump and Mr. Trump arrived at the Palm Beach International airport. As seen in the below photo gallery, Melania’s wide-legged white pants were on full display as Mr. and Mrs. Trump joined Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe. The foursome deplaned from Air Force One in preparation to spend part of a weekend at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Melania Trump Wears $3,890 Calvin Klein Dress, White Michael Kors Pants [Photos]

Melania Trump white pants

First Lady Melania was initially in Manhattan, but Mrs. Trump eventually joined the group, sporting white Michael Kors pants that appeared so wide-legged that from some angles, the pants look like a floor-length skirt. According to WWD, Melania’s white wide-legged Michael Kors pants were combined with Mrs. Trump’s black wool coat and a matching black button-front blouse. Details about Mrs. Trump’s sunglasses and coat and blouse are scant, although plenty of folks leaving comments online want to know the brand of Melania’s blouse, coat and sunglasses as well.

Mrs. Trump has been a fan of wearing Michael Kors for previous important events, such as when Melania wore a Michael Kors dress in ecru — which is light beige, not white — and a Balmain camel-hued coat — as seen in the following photos from November 8, 2016 — Election Day.

Melania Trump Wears $3,890 Calvin Klein Dress, White Michael Kors Pants [Photos]

Voting Melania Trump

Voting Melania Trump

According to USA Today, Melania’s role as the wife of President Trump has taken on an unconventional aspect, with Mrs. Trump not initially being around in Washington on Friday to take the Japanese prime minister’s wife out and about, as is typical of most FLOTUS roles. However, Melania greeted President Trump and the visiting dignitaries at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland prior to the foursome arriving in Florida, with Mrs. Trump sporting her white pants. The white wide-legged pants are called “palazzo pants,” as it were.

Mrs. Trump also chose to once again wear white, as seen in the following photos, wherein Melania joined Abe and an interpreter as they toured the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11.

Melania’s white cashmere dress was a Calvin Klein creation, reports WWD. Mrs. Trump chose the sleeveless knitted tea-length dress, which the publication says was paired “with a long belt,” although the above and below photos don’t appear to show Mrs. Trump wearing a belt. Despite the Calvin Klein house being named as the dress’ designer, Francisco Costa — the house’s former creative director — designed the dress worn by Melania from the spring collection. Raf Simons has since replaced Costa at Calvin Klein, according to WWD.

According to Calvin Klein’s website, the “Calvin Klein Collection Ribbed Cashmere Oversized Cardigan” is priced at $1,895 — and the “Calvin Klein Collection Ribbed Cashmere Flared Dress” is listed at $1,995 — therefore, if they are the same outfit worn by Mrs. Trump, the dress and sweater total $3,890.

Meanwhile, Abe wore a shorter A-line skirt with a white shirt.

Reactions to Melania’s pants and dress can be read below.

Many of the comments on social media were complimentary of Mrs. Trump’s style choices.

Tina Marie Leas-Melton: “Classy and beautiful. Enough with the fit and flare floral dresses with matching cardigans that someone once wore everyday. Melania has beautiful taste!” Katherine Ford-Weinreich: “I think she is classy. I’m proud of her. She is kind, dignified, beautiful. Beautifully dressed and protected from the sun.” Banu Ahmed: “There’s a lot of pressure on first ladies to dress fashionably. And America’s new first lady, Melania Trump, can pull from her background as a fashion model.”

[Featured Image by Terry Renna/AP Images]