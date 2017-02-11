WWE Rumors: Goldberg’s New Deal Forced WWE To Put Kurt Angle In Hall Of Fame

The last few months have been huge for WWE as longtime fans have seen a lot of names from the past coming back into the mix. Mickie James returned to take on the revolution in the women’s division on SmackDown Live. Goldberg made his triumphant return to squash Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Kurt Angle was announced as an inductee into the 2017 class for the WWE Hall of Fame. Interestingly enough, two of those events reportedly had a lot to do with one another.

In less than two months, Kurt Angle will headline the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class which will also include the incredible Rock ‘N Roll Express. There really are not a lot of people who can doubt that Angle deserves to be in the hall and that he is a perfect choice to headline the class.

An interesting rumor has come light recently, though, and it states that if Goldberg hadn’t decided to extend his contract, he would have been the one headlining the 2017 class.

Goldberg returned to WWE back in October and immediately, there was a match put in place for him to face Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Everyone knows that ended up being a squash and it led to Goldberg extending his current deal with the company to include a few more matches and go into WrestleMania 33.

Well, in mid-January, the official website of WWE revealed that Kurt Angle was heading back to his “home” to be the first inductee into the 2017 Hall of Fame class. It still isn’t known if Angle will ever wrestle again, but was Goldberg’s new deal the reason for his induction this year?

According to a report from One India, the original plan was for Goldberg to have one more match at Survivor Series, lose to Brock Lesnar, and retire. From that point, he would go on to be the headlining inductee in the 2017 Hall of Fame class.

Once Goldberg’s popularity reached such incredible heights upon his return, Vince McMahon reportedly changed things up and called for Goldberg to be replaced in the 2017 class. That is where Kurt Angle came into the mix and he was revealed as the first superstar to be inducted this year.

On a recent edition of Busted Open, Kurt Angle was asked if he was ever going to wrestle again for WWE, and it was a bit of a mixed answer. Angle said, “Triple H and I did not talk about wrestling for WWE after WrestleMania. Do I think it will happen? Yes. Do I know for sure? No.”

Goldberg, on the other hand, will wrestle at Fastlane in early March and he will be in the main event which is a WWE Universal Title match against Kevin Owens. As recently reported by Inquisitr, Goldberg is expected to win that match and go on to defend the title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

After that, it isn’t known what will happen with the former WCW World Champion and if he will be sticking around for more events and matches. Either way, Kurt Angle is going into the hall and Goldberg will be there in the future, but it appears as if the two returns had a lot more to do with one another than anyone realized.

For months, there were rumors that Kurt Angle was going to return to WWE in some form or another, but no-one realized it would be for the Hall of Fame. It is rather interesting that rumors say he was put in to lead the class after Goldberg decided to stay in the ring for a while longer and extend his contract to WrestleMania 33. Whether that is true or not, two legends are back with WWE and it has led to a lot of attention for the company.

