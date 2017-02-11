Tarek And Christina El Moussa Make First Public Appearance Since Split

Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been in the headlines extensively over the course of the last few months — and not in a good way. The Flip or Flop stars have been going through a very public split, and rumors continue to circulate around the former couple. While the professional house flippers and stars of the HGTV series Flip or Flop have been embroiled in divorce controversy in recent months, according to E! Online, the former married couple of 7 years appear to be keeping their personal lives separate from their professional lives, and appear to be putting their business first, as they attended the 2017 Investors Summit in Las Vegas on Friday — an event at which they both spoke.

This event marked the first time that the Flip or Flop couple made a joint appearance since Tarek El Moussa officially filed divorce papers last month. Since the split, Tarek El Moussa, and Christina El Moussa have been trending search terms, along with Christina El Moussa’s new flame Gary Anderson. Added to this, most users want to know what went on behind the scenes that caused Tarek and Christina to go their separate ways, with “Flip or Flop divorce reason why” being another popular search term in recent weeks.

Still, while Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s personal relationship seems to be at an end, the pair seem adamant about keeping their professional relationship intact, and, this joint appearance at the Investors Summit seems to be a solid indicator of that.

The former couple also posted on their individual Instagram accounts following their appearance, and, it would seem that the pair genuinely enjoyed their time there.

Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!! #goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

Fun event at #successpath #investor #summit … great meeting our students ❤ A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

From a business standpoint, it certainly makes sense that both Tarek and Christina El Moussa would want to continue their relationship. After all, they have spent many years building a successful brand, and, provided they can continue to keep things civil and professional, their brand will likely continue to remain whole, and, joint appearances such as the one on Friday will only serve to re-enforce that.

According to International Business Times, Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa recently netted a cool $167,600 flipping a single house in Costa Mesa, California. Once you subtract the initial cost of the house, the renovations made, and the closing costs, the couple saw a 24-percent profit on top of their initial investment. Along with the house flipping projects themselves, the El Moussa’s have an “appearance fee” of $10,000 per episode of Flip or Flop that they are featured in, and can make upwards of $40,000 in speaking fees for events.

While there have been rumors surrounding the cancellation of Flip or Flop, and the possibility of a potential spin-off (some speculated that Christina might pull a Kate Gosselin, as she removed Jon from Jon and Kate Plus 8 and continued the show with her at the helm following their messy divorce), it appears to be business as usual for the El Moussa’s — at least as far as business is concerned. The Flip or Flop couple are currently filming new episodes of their show, and that, combined with their first public appearance since their split, should ease fans’ worries moving forward. Ultimately, while Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s marriage may have flopped, they are still finding ways to flip this situation into something positive, and, even though they were unable to keep their love alive, their lucrative business is very much intact.