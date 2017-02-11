‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall Turned Down For ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ What Happened?

The Bachelor Nick Viall is just a few weeks away from handing out his final rose and despite rumors that he will be joining the Dancing with the Stars cast in March, a new report indicates that the 36-year-old reality TV star won’t be competing for the Season 24 Mirrorball trophy.

Why wasn’t Nick offered the gig and what will he do after the Bachelor season finale airs on March 13? Here’s the scoop on why his hopes of staying in the spotlight were dashed and what the former software salesman has lined up after his season ends.

Although Nick recently told ET Online that he wouldn’t turn down an offer to appear on DWTS, he reportedly isn’t even under consideration for the gig.

According to a recent report by the Inquisitr, Nick was one of 12 celebrities rumored to be hitting the dance floor. However, a new report from Radar Online states that casting already underway and Nick is “out of luck” when it comes to appearing on ABC’s popular ballroom dance competition.

“Viall was angling for a spot on the coveted show but he’s out of luck. Hardly anyone wants Nick on the show, especially not the top folks. They are sick of having Bachelor stars on, even though it is the same network.”

The last time someone from the Bachelor franchise appears on Dancing with the Stars was on Season 20 (2015) when Chris Soules partnered with Witney Carson. Since then, ABC has passed on three leads from the Bachelor and Bachelorette including Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, and Ben Higgins. And if Radar‘s report is accurate, Nick will join the ranks of rejected Dancing stars.

So, what’s next for The Bachelor star once his season is over?

Nick, who currently lives in Los Angeles, tells Glamour that he’s been working on a new business that is expected to launch in late February. The Polished Gent will offer men’s grooming items online and Nick says he’s lucky that his multiple appearances on Bachelor franchise shows have given him a platform for starting a business — in other words, the show has helped him build his brand.

“A few months before I was asked to be the Bachelor, I actually started a small business with a couple partners,” Nick tells Glamour. “It’s online and for men’s grooming products, so I’ve been focusing a lot of time on that. Before The Bachelor, I was out in L.A. kind of dabbling in modeling a little bit. Right now, my focus career-wise is on that [men’s grooming] business.”

Will Nick have a bride-to-be by his side to help him with his business or does he leave the final rose ceremony single and ready to mingle?

[Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead]

According to blogger Reality Steve‘s Bachelor spoilers, Nick got down on one knee and proposed to his final pick when the finale was filmed in Finland last November. Although Steve doesn’t think the couple will make it to the altar, he is certain they will both appear as a couple on the After the Final Rose special that airs right after the finale on March 13.

Steve has revealed that Nick sends contestant Raven Gates home at the final rose ceremony and, minutes later, gets engaged to special education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi.

According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, Nick and Vanessa may have confirmed the spoilers unwittingly. They recently posted photos on social media and fans noticed that they were sitting on the same couch. Although they weren’t sitting together in the photos, it was clear that they were spending time together.

Are you disappointed the report that Nick Viall won’t be on Dancing with the Stars or do you think he’s spent enough time on television?

Watch the Bachelor on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]