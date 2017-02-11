Courtney Stodden Confirms Doug Hutchison Split After Spotted Kissing Another Man

The rumors are true. Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison have split for the second time. The two couldn’t make their marriage work after the reality star suffered a miscarriage last summer.

Courtney Stodden, 22, confirmed that she has split from Doug Hutchison, 56, after she was spotted kissing another man while out in Hollywood on Thursday, Feb. 9.

“Unfortunately, it’s true,” Stodden told the Daily Mail in a published video on Friday, Feb. 10. “It’s hard right now but we’re trying to individually find our happiness. It’s just really sad right now.”

Stodden also opened up to Entertainment Tonight at OK Magazine’s pre-Grammy party on Thursday night, where she spoke out about having hope after the struggles in her personal life.

“I’m hoping it’s going to be good,” she said. “Personally, I’m going through a lot of stuff behind closed doors, but career-wise, I’m really excited and being positive.”

“I’m really just looking forward to my acting,” Stodden continued. “Just reality TV, and products coming out and a lingerie launch soon.”

“I think 2016, for a lot of people I heard, was really crappy, you know? So, I wasn’t alone in that. So, I think, just trying to remain positive. That was the hardest for me, ’cause it wasn’t a positive year. So… but I’m still hanging on by a thread to positivity. Let’s hope 2017 is better.”

In addition, an inside source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the couple’s split. The outlet has learned that Stodden has decided to split from her husband of five years.

“They split a couple of months ago but they’re still living together,” the source said. “They’re still friendly. There’s no bad blood. [Courtney] wants to focus on herself and her career.”

The couple’s rocky marriage has been further strained since Stodden suffered a miscarriage at 13 weeks back in July, reports Us Weekly. Stodden has already moved on from their relationship when she has been spotted making out with women in various situations. She was most recently seen making out with a mystery man at the karaoke lounge Blind Dragon in Hollywood on Thursday night.

The model was seen hanging out in the arms of her male companion as they partied the night away, according to the Daily Mail report. Stodden was seen getting handsy with her male friend, who was dressed in head-to-toe black. She was also quite flirty with his group of friends. Stodden was spotted wearing a blush bustier with a cream color pencil skirt, which she paired with platform sandals.

She previously told the podcast Allegedly With Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss back in September that their marriage has been faced with some difficulty.

“I think when a couple faces a difficult trial in life together, whatever that may be, it either tears you apart or brings you together. I think right now we’re kind of in the kind of crossroad point where we’re trying to figure it out.”

The aspiring singer told the podcast that she previously legally separated from Hutchison back in 2013 because she needed to “sow my wild oats.”

“‘I [had] just recently finished a stint on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK and I think I turned 19 on the show and I was in the house for about a month and it was the first time I was away from Doug.” “After I got off the show, I was like, ”You know what, I need to sow my wild oats. I need to go out. I need to date. I need to screw,” so that was basically the primary reason for that separation and we were separated for about a year maybe.'”

The couple first met in 2011, when the then 16-year-old signed up for online acting classes with the former Lost and X-Files star. Stodden then infamously married the actor despite their 35-year age difference. The two just celebrated their fifth anniversary by renewing their vows in Los Angeles in May of last year.

