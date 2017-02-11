Walt Disney World And Disneyland Raising Ticket Prices Tomorrow – 2017 Details

Fans of the mouse have been waiting for it and they all knew it was coming, but now, it has been confirmed. Disney is officially raising ticket prices for its domestic theme parks on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, and this is about the time they do it every single year. Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland will raise its prices and all of the details aren’t out yet, but some changes need to be made aware of if you’re planning on getting in on the magic.

Oddly enough, it was on Feb. 12 of last year that ticket prices increased and here, it is time for them to happen once again.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, prices for both Walt Disney World tickets and annual passes will increase on Sunday. There are also going to be some changes coming to ticket policies regarding expiration dates and online purchases.

Last year, Disney introduced “seasonal pricing” for one-day tickets which included Value, Regular, and Peak tiers based on days of the year. The price of one-day tickets in the Regular tier is going up from $102 to $107.

Peak season one-day tickets for Walt Disney World are going up to $119 from $114, and those times of year are usually the holidays, summer, and spring breaks. Value tickets will be priced at $99 which is up a small bit from last year’s $97.

Not all of the details are known as of yet, but here is what is available going into Sunday’s increase.

Magic Kingdom: One-day ticket

Adult – Regular: $115 (Previously $110) plus tax

Adult – Peak: $124 (Remains the same) plus tax

Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom: One-day ticket

Adult – Value: $99 (Previously $97) plus tax

Adult – Regular: $102 (Previously $107) plus tax

Adult – Peak: $119 (Previously $114) plus tax

Tickets on Walt Disney World children’s tickets (ages 3-9) will be going up in price as well.

Walt Disney World annual passes are also going to have a price increase on Sunday as Platinum Passes (no block-out dates) are going up to $679 from $649. Florida resident Gold Passes are going up to $559 from $549, and they still have block-out dates during the Christmas and Spring Break dates.

Some ticket policy changes are also starting on Sunday as all Walt Disney World tickets will now have an expiration date. Last year, it was revealed that only one-day tickets had them, but now, all will expire at one point or another, but dates will vary.

Also, guests who purchase Walt Disney World tickets online or on their My Disney Experience app will be able to save $20 on Magic Your Way bundles ranging from three to 10 days. Preferred parking at Walt Disney World theme parks will also increase from $35 to $40 beginning on Sunday. The “Water Park Fun & More” solo option is also being taken away, but it can still be received with park hopper tickets.

Suzi Brown, a spokeswoman for Disney released a statement saying that these ticket price increases are a way to bring more to their guests.

“Our pricing provides guests a range of options that allow us to better manage demand to maximize the guest experience and is reflective of the distinctly Disney offerings at all of our parks.”

It won’t only be the Disney theme parks in Orlando that are seeing prices increase, though, as California is having them put in place tomorrow as well.

The Orange County Register is reporting that prices are increasing for both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure as well on Sunday. The Disneyland Resort also moved to the tiered ticket option for one-day tickets in 2016, and here is what is known so far.

Disneyland, Disney California Adventure

Adult – Value: $97 (Previously $95)

Adult – Regular: $110 (Previously $105)

Adult – Peak: $124 (Previously $119)

Pricing for parking is also going to increase from $18 to $20 beginning on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

There are going to be some annual price increases as well with the Southern California Select Pass going up to $339 and the Southern California Pass going up to $469 which are both increases of $10 respectively. These passes do include different block-out dates during varying times of the year.

The Deluxe Pass also has some block-out dates for some Saturdays and peak times of the year, and it will increase to $619 which is a raise of $20. The pricing for the higher-level Disneyland annual passes will remain unchanged.

All of the pricing details are not yet out for tickets to Walt Disney World and Disneyland, but more should be known later on Saturday or early Sunday.

When February rolls around, everyone should expect the annual price increase for tickets to Walt Disney World and Disneyland. So many new things are coming to the parks over the next few years, and that money needs to come from somewhere. With the Star Wars-themed lands, Pandora – The World of Avatar, and much more, the new ticket prices are no surprise and the increase is something that many saw coming in 2017.

