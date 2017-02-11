Amber Rose, Val Chmerkovskiy Break Up After ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Romance

After roughly four months of what looked to be a pretty steamy romance, Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy have broken up. The pair has traded dating rumors for break up rumors according to an E! News. What this means for fans is that we can kiss goodbye all of those sizzling make out shots that Amber and Vall were so freely sharing on Instagram.

Amber and Val met on Dancing With The Stars. Amber Rose was paired with Val’s brother Max Chmerkovskiy while he was paired up with Laurie Hernandez. It was Laurie and Val who won DWTS 2016 and took home that Mirror Ball Trophy. In recent months, Val has been busy promoting the show and his win while on tour with the rest of the professional dancers.

NYC nights ✨???? A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:40am PST

It looks like the Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy break up wasn’t a sudden split. Even the Inquisitr wondered just a few weeks back why Amber wasn’t posting those sexy makeout pictures with Val on Instagram anymore. It looks like their split may be the reason that Amber started sharing more pictures of other men on social media and went completely silent on the one that she had been dating.

While the Amber and Val split seems to be pretty low key and probably won’t turn into a nasty feud, it’s still relatively shocking considering how happy they seemed together. Both Amber and her Dancing With The Stars dating partner spoke freely about their sizzling hot romance. They both liked to post pictures of each other and both of them together on social media too. It wasn’t until both Amber and Val stopped posting those super hot kissing pictures on Instagram that tongues started wagging about a possible break up.

My Love ❤️ A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

Things got serious enough that Amber even met Val’s parents during a recent New York City trip. This is the same NYC trip where Amber and Val were spotted making out on the Jumbotron at Madison Square Garden during a New York Knicks game. When asked about her burgeoning romance with Val, Amber said on her popular talk show:

“It’s been four months and I love his family and everyone is great. Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy.”

That quote came literally right before everyone went radio silent. After nearly two weeks of no Instagram make out pictures or Amber and Val sightings, the Dancing With The Stars pro has started posting some cryptic messages. While Val’s posts may not be related to the Amber Rose break up at all, it really feels like they are. Is Val Chmerkovskiy trying to explain why he and Amber Rose called it quits?

On Friday, Val posted this interesting message on Instagram.

enlightenment is within. A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:32am PST

The Dancing With The Stars pro captioned the picture and said, “enlightenment is within.” There’s no telling why the dancing pro decided to post something so deep and spiritual. It has been suggested that he was trying to explain why he and Amber broke up after such a promising-looking romance. Is it possible that Val Chmerkovskiy called it all off and now he’s on some journey of self-discovery?

One thing is for sure, Val has been incredibly busy on Instagram in recent weeks. He has posted several pictures and updates about the projects he’s been working on. His split from Amber Rose probably wasn’t a nasty one because he didn’t scrub his account and remove their steamy photos. However, he’s been posting so much other stuff recently that the last picture of Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy that he posted to Instagram is buried deep under tons of other social media shares.

???? A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

While Val Chmerkovskiy has been sharing some questionable inspirational quotes on Instagram that are assumed to be break up related, It looks like Amber may have also been hinting at a split in her own unique way. The talk show host posted a pretty funny, albeit dirty video on Instagram that asks, “Anybody Eatin Ya A** On Valentine’s Day?” When you click play on the video it’s a vintage Britney Spears saying “I don’t know…I don’t know” with a look of total sadness in her eyes. It’s safe to say that Amber Rose may have been letting us know that she will be single and alone on Valentine’s Day because her nearly five-month romance with her Dancing With The Star’s partner’s brother has come to an end.

