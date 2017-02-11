WWE News: Two Major WWE Network Specials To No Longer Air New Episodes

One of the best components about the WWE Network is the original content that is aired. Although the old school episodes of WWE, WCW, WCCW, GWF, and NWA are fantastic elements for fans to relive, there are some shows that give people the opportunity to hear the wrestler’s perspective in recounting those eras.

Two major specials that appear on the network – The Stone Cold Podcast and Legends with JBL – are apparently no longer going to be airing new episodes. JBL gave a tweet to confirm this, stating that “I loved it, wish I could do more-but not to be, maybe one day WWE will bring it back.”

Per John Canton of TJRWrestling, Steve Austin seems to also be on the list of cancelled shows.

Legends with JBL has held many valuable guests, giving an account of their careers in the professional wrestling industry. Starting with Eric Bischoff in September of 2015, the two talked about topics such as Hulk Hogan having creative control, the demise of WCW, and Bischoff’s stint in the WWE.

JBL also had Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H on together to celebrate 25 years of the Undertaker, as well as other names such as Sting, Booker T, and Stan Hansen. During Sting’s interview, he revealed that he was holding off on getting surgery in hopes of having that one final match at WrestleMania against the Undertaker.

The Stone Cold Podcast concentrated more on current WWE personnel, and how they have navigated their careers in the pro wrestling industry. It all started with a controversial episode in December of 2014 with Vince McMahon, as he shared his thoughts about the younger, less-established wrestlers “grabbing the brass ring.” He also explained the reasoning behind The Undertaker losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX in New Orleans, LA.

“No one wants to give back to the business more than The Undertaker, more than Mark Calaway. And, he knew that it was important to give back to the business. There comes a time, in which, it’s time to do that. So, why not then? When you consider, okay, who else was. Looking down the line, when you look at the talent roster, who else possibly could Undertaker work with, and at that time, give back in the biggest possible way he could to help someone be a star. “When you hear that talent roster, you know, who is it gonna be? There was no one on that roster, potentially, in the following year, or the year after that. It was timing. And, the one person whose time was there at that moment, who, Mark thought, ‘Okay. This is it.’ That’d be Brock [Lesnar].”

Austin brought that type of controversial angle to many of his podcast episodes, including the ones with Triple H and Dean Ambrose. Triple H explained why Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble, despite being nearly booed out the arena as a result. Ambrose explained how Lesnar shot down any of his suggestions for their WrestleMania 32 match, and was lazy in the ring. He was also called out by Austin to show more passion about being at the top of the WWE chain, with him being WWE Champion at the time.

Both WWE Network originals were valuable components to subscribers, and good ways to experience in-depth interviews from competitors, both past and present. While it may be that WWE felt as if they were going to far with allowing fans to see what is behind the curtain, The Stone Cold Podcast and Legends with JBL will certainly be shows that fans would love to see return again, with even more riveting stories told by the guests who are on the show.

[Featured Image By WWE]