Chris Brown New Braids A Cry For Attention From Rihanna, Karrueche?

Chris Brown’s new beaded hairstyle is rumored to be part of his grand plan to win back either ex Rihanna or Karrueche Tran just days before Valentine’s Day.

Hollywood Life reports a source close to the “Loyal” singer admits he “misses” both his exes and would love to have either one of them back in his life.

Brown went public with his new look just days ago and already it’s turning heads.

“Breezy’s always changing up his look and trying to do something new and fresh and that’s one one of the reasons for him to get extensions,” added a source. “Karrueche had an impact too. Chris knows she secretly loves dudes with dreads and long hair in general and it’s his subtle way of trying to get her attention.”

With the national day for lovers on the horizon, sources add Brown is feeling some kind of way about all his failed relationships, which he concedes to himself were largely his fault.

“If he could have either of them back he’d be the happiest man on earth,” the source added of either Rihanna or Karrueche.

More recently, Brown has filled at least some of his idol time beefing with fellow rapper Soulja Boy in anticipation of their much talked about boxing showdown.

With the help of comedian DeRay Davis, Brown recently did a parody reenactment of the Atlanta rapper’s harsh treatment stemming from a recent stroll he took through a Compton neighborhood.

In the video, Davis takes on the role of Soulja, strolling into the neighborhood and trying to embrace a gang member, only to be callously shooed aside.

As for the boxing match, Brown has enlisted former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson as a trainer while Soulja, after a while of being shepherded by Floyd “Money” Mayweather” is now training under Evander Holyfield.

“We got a boxing match set. We’re just gonna fight in the ring. I’m gonna knock his a**, you know what I’m saying?” Soulja Boy recently boasted. “I ain’t scared of s–t. Chris Brown get the f–k beat out of him. I don’t give a f–k who training him…Mike Tyson don’t know how to do s–t…Mike Tyson can’t do s–t but try to bite my ear off. You know what I’m saying? I got $30,000 earrings on. You gon’ have to buy a lot off my ear.”

No official date or venue for the fight has been released.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Brown also recently turned heads by pronouncing on a video he posted to social media just how hard he loves.

In an expletive-laden video, Brown rants, “Ladies, y’all be complaining about n—as being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and s–t and you get tired of it. Well, guess what? I’m one of them n—as! If I love you, bi**h ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n—a out and I’m gonna chase yo ass around, and it’s done.”

Brown’s stormy relationships with both Rihanna and Karrueche are well-documented. He and Rihanna split in early 2009 after he physically attacked her while the two were in L.A. for the Grammy Awards, leading to him being placed on probation.

More recently, Brown and Karrueche split after he fathered a child with another woman while the two were still a couple.

His repeated attempts to reunite with her have all proven futile and some of them having even led to the two openly feuding on social media.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]