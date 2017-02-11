WWE News: John Cena Claims No WWE Star Is Where He And AJ Styles Are At

John Cena is one of the most iconic figure in all of pro wrestling’s illustrious history. For a man who didn’t wrestle the Independents, he’s done more than most WWE superstars can say, and that’s only with one company. What the 16-time WWE champion has been able to do is astounding. On top of the consistent media appearances and Make-A-Wish donations, the West Newbury, Massachusetts native is constantly working on getting better, inside a WWE ring and out.

Consider Cena like the Kobe Bryant of wrestling. When there’s something he isn’t good at, the WWE champion trains harder and excels at that specific intangible. Cena wasn’t known for being a great wrestler. As all WWE fans know, it’s not all about entertaining the masses and having charisma in the ring. WWE superstars must back it up where it matters. The hardcore audience loathed Cena for not being able to wrestle a great match.

Over the years, Cena has endured great feuds with exceptional opponents. His most memorable is arguably with Edge when the Ultimate Opportunist turned heel and became a WWE legend. Cena was his counterpart and the two danced beautifully inside the WWE ring. They weren’t the best technical matches, but the story enhanced what was seen is considered some of the best matches in the last decade. In this writer’s opinion, John Cena’s unforgettable feud with CM Punk was his invitation to the elite.

Punk gave him his best matches, best promos and best storyline. It was no match and the WWE roster couldn’t step up to their level. That was in 2011 and 2012, which was thought of to be Cena’s best program. Fast-forward to 2016 and AJ Styles began a rivalry with Cena. Unbeknownst to the WWE Universe, they didn’t know what was in store. Several matches later and a few Match of the Year candidates, Cena finally found something that matched his stuff with Punk. On Talking Smack, John Cena said that nobody is on their level.

“The one person I’m looking out for is AJ Styles, because I firmly believe he is firing on all cylinders. I think everyone else just isn’t where we’re at. And, internet rejoice in that and go nuts.”

In the sport of professional wrestling, there are just some who have immense chemistry. All of the men mentioned with Cena just knew how to have great matches and tell compelling stories with him. Cena’s match with Styles at the Royal Rumble is consideration with the best WWE championship matches in recent memory, if not all-time. While the time for Cena as a full-time main event talent are coming to a close, he’s about to defend his 16th WWE title at the Elimination Chamber this Sunday.

In a new report by the Inquisitr, John Cena’s “planned” match with the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 was cancelled four times and it supposedly not happening. Therefore, the WWE is probably planning something with Nikki Bella, who is rumored to take time off and heal after WrestleMania. Thus, his time with the WWE championship could be shortened. A Cageside Seats reporter believes Cena’s streak at pay-per-views is coming to an end.

That exact streak was Cena not headlining pay-per-views. There was a streak that lasted from 2014 to 2016. At the Elimination Chamber, when he’s rumored to lose his WWE championship, he’ll main event the show. It’s not surprising to see him drop the belt so soon, especially if he’s not going to have a program with the Royal Rumble winner, Randy Orton. WWE officials are looking like they want Bray Wyatt to win the WWE title, then face Orton at WrestleMania.

[Featured image by WWE]