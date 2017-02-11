Rihanna Shooting New Music Video, Told To ‘Shut Up’ About Trump By Azealia Banks

Rihanna is reportedly shooting a new music video, but she does her best to camouflage any details about it, according to Just Jared. The 28-year-old singer is work, work, working hard to keep her new music video under wraps, and her outfit choices are the latest indication of that.

Rihanna may be one of the sexiest and best-dressed artists in the world, but when work demands it, the “Work” singer has no problem with looking somewhat outlandish. Rihanna was spotted in New York City wearing a pair of bizarre outfits.

On Monday, Rihanna was photographed reportedly heading to set to shoot her mysterious new music video, and the “Sex With Me” singer had no intention of sharing any secrets about it. That’s why she dressed in a head-to-toe camouflage outfit to hide her outfit in the music video from flashy cameras of the paparazzi.

Rihanna opted for gray and white camouflage complemented with coordinated trousers and shiny stilettos on her feet. While that may actually inspire some Fashion Week designers to create similar looks, fashion was apparently the last thing Rihanna had on her mind.

Later the same day, Rihanna was heading from the set and this time she wore a no less bizarre outfit. Wearing a floor-length jacket that covered what was beneath it, the “Needed Me” singer still had those same stilettos on.

Rihanna has been keeping herself very busy lately. In addition to shooting her new music video as well as continuing to shoot scenes for Ocean’s Eight, a spin-off of the Ocean’s Trilogy, the new Season 5 of Bates Motel starring Rihanna is about to premiere on A&E, according to TV Guide.

A&E Network recently uploaded a new trailer for Bates Motel Season 5 showing that Rihanna has a major role in the upcoming season, which will air on February 20. Interestingly, that’s the same day Rihanna celebrates her 29th birthday.

In the trailer for Bates Motel Season 5, Marion Crane, played by Rihanna, is seen checking in to Bates Motel to the tune of Radiohead’s “Exit Music.” The “Work” singer is no stranger to acting, as she had a major role in 2012’s film Battleship opposite Alexander Skarsgård and Taylor Kitsch.

The news comes amid a heated social media feud between Rihanna and Azealia Banks, according to People magazine. The two musicians engaged in a social media battle late last month over executive orders signed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

While Rihanna has been an outspoken critic of Trump and lashed out at the U.S. President for temporarily barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Banks took to Instagram to apparently defend the U.S. President.

Shortly after Rihanna called Trump an “immoral pig” on Twitter, Banks took to Instagram and wrote in a since-deleted post that Rihanna and the rest of “the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public” need to “shut up and sit down.”

“Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people.”

Banks went as far as comparing hopes that the President fails to “getting on an airplane and hoping the pilot crashes.” In what was interpreted as a response to Banks’ post, Rihanna later shared a black-and-white photo of herself with the caption, “the face you make when you a immigrant.” The “Sex With Me” singer also featured hashtags, #stayawayfromthechickens and #saveourhens.

The hashtags were apparently Rihanna’s direct reference to Banks’ controversial video, in which the “Bad Girls” singer showed herself cleaning up blood from long years of sacrificing chickens in her own closet.

The feud even went so far that both Rihanna and Banks leaked each other’s phone numbers online.

