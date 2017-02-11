NBA Trade Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Heading To The Washington Wizards

The New York Knicks are desperately trying to unload Carmelo Anthony. One of the biggest hurdles in making this trade is that Anthony holds a no-trade clause in his contract. Carmelo has reportedly told his inner circle that he is only willing to let go of that clause if he is traded to either Cleveland, the Clippers, or the Celtics. However, the latest rumor mills have revealed a new front runner for Carmelo Anthony – the Washington Wizards

According to the Undefeated, The Washington Wizards should try to make a play for Carmelo Anthony. While Anthony has already made his requests as to which teams he is willing to be sent to, Washington is the State where he grew up in. The Washington Wizards are also laden with talent and could entice Carmelo Anthony enough to forego that no -rade clause of his.

The Washington Wizards have a great backcourt in John Wall and Bradley Beal. Despite one of the best point guards in the NBA right now and a dynamic scorer in Beal, the Wizards always manage to have a disappointing season year after year. The addition of Carmelo Anthony could be that missing factor for them to truly start giving the Cleveland Cavaliers some notice.

Trading for Carmelo Anthony and still keeping either John Wall and Bradley Beal is going to be tricky. The Knicks would probably have to absorb the contracts of Mahinmi and Morris plus nab a few first round picks. However, if they do get Carmelo Anthony, then the Wizards will have a super scorer like Carmelo Anthony who can slide between small forward and power forward depending on their needs.

Carmelo Anthony will also provide the team with a go-to post player when they need it. Anthony is a beast in the post and can punish opposing small forwards down low. When he plays power forward, the Wizards can have him stretch the floor as Beal and Wall take turn attacking the basket. There are plenty of benefits for the Wizards if they can insert Carmelo Anthony into their lineup.

Carmelo Anthony also plays best in iso situations. The Wizards can get pretty stale on offense at times and Carmelo can provide them with some buckets when their offense stagnates. Carmelo Anthony remains one of the league’s most prolific scorers and the Washington Wizards will benefit with him on the helm.

According to Fox Sports, Carmelo Anthony prefers to be traded with his buddy Lebron James. However, the Knicks are staying firm on their demands of getting Kevin Love in return. The Cavaliers are not going to buck and that may be for the best. The Cavs are coming off a historic championship run and Kevin Love is having a great season. As for the Clippers, getting Carmelo Anthony will force them to gut their second unit which might hurt the team more.

Lastly, there is the Boston Celtics who have good pieces to get Carmelo. However, recent reports have started saying that the Celtics have very little interest in Carmelo Anthony and would prefer either Jimmy Butler or Paul George. It seems like Anthony is stuck in New York. That is unless he starts lowering his demands.

Carmelo Anthony might have to look at other teams who are also semi-contenders like the Washington Wizards. Carmelo Anthony, Bradley Beal, and John Wall will give the NBA one of its most fearsome scoring lineups. The only trouble with this team may come from the defensive side, but Carmelo’s ability to switch from the 3rd to the 4th spot might just negate that.

The Washington Wizards have been playing around being a great team for too long. But the reality is they might be missing an essential competent to take them there. Carmelo Anthony could be the answer that the Wizards are looking for.

