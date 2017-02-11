Mama June Size 4: Reality Star Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss In New Show Teaser

Mama June Shannon has dropped down to a size 4, it has been revealed in the latest preview of her reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot. The show chronicles the weight loss journey of the reality star who rose to fame on the TLC breakout hit Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

The preview teases the star’s dramatic weight loss, going from an original weight of 352 pounds to a size 4 with the help of surgery, dieting, and intense workouts with a trainer.

The preview acknowledges the absurdity of a size 4 Mama June, stating some unlikely events that have happened over the past year – The Chicago Cubs winning the World Series, Donald Trump’s election win – before posing the question; “Can Mama June actually be a size 4?”

A series of footages is shown implying that June’s split from her longtime partner and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” co-star, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, was the catalyst for her weight loss journey. The pair parted ways in 2014 amid rumors of cheating on both sides.

Yes me & sugar bear did not work out but I have 2 say me & the girls r the most happiest I've been n years https://t.co/S1FEDJliY9 — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 21, 2016

At the same time, Mama June faced allegations that she had rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Mark McDaniel, who had recently been released from prison after serving time on charges of molesting June’s eldest daughter, Anna, when the child was 8-years-old.

Thompson, 44, recently married his new girlfriend of one year, Georgia mother Jennifer Lamb, 43, in a ceremony in the backyard of the couple’s Atlanta home. Things are reportedly going well for the couple, with a source close to the newlyweds telling Radar Online, “They are very happy together. Jennifer is super sweet and treats Mike so well.”

Lamb has been very vocal about the pair’s relationship, sharing her love for Sugar Bear on social media.

“He is a great dad to his daughter. He is also a great man to my son and a fantastic role model for him also,” she gushed to pals.

“He works hard to provide for us and will do anything in his reach to help out anyone else, regardless of the time of day.”

It has been reported the two have signed on to film a reality spinoff on an as yet unnamed network.

According to the teaser from Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality mom has not been so lucky in love. The preview shows June on a series of dates, including one where a mystery man walks out on her, leaving the self-confessed “Coupon Queen” alone at a restaurant where she admits that dating is a challenge.

“Dating is harder than I thought it was going to be.”

Despite apprehension from her daughters, June appears motivated and ready to take on this weight loss journey.

“I’m changing my body and my love life. I’m about to start the biggest transformation of my life. This surgery is the scariest thing I’ve ever done, but there is a skinnier person inside of me.”

The preview also provides a glimpse into the lives of the other members of the Shannon-Thompson clan and shows how much things have changed since the end of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Towards the beginning of the teaser, while addressing her mothers love life, June’s daughter Pumpkin announces that even Alana “Honey Boo Boo” has a boyfriend.

Alot of ppl have been wondering how we r doing we r fine just extremely busy right now with life n holidays coming we ❤ yall so much ???????????????????????? — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) November 9, 2016

While the preview doesn’t give viewers a glimpse of June’s slimmed down figure, the reaction of family members to her reveal hints that viewers are in for a surprise.

Upon seeing her mothers new look, Pumpkin remarks “There ain’t no way in hell that’s you mama.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot launches Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on WE TV.

[Featured image by Dan Hallman/ AP Images]