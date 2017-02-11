Brad Pitt Finally Recovering From Angelina Jolie’s Smear Campaign

Brad Pitt is finally taking his life back after his nasty divorce battle with Angelina Jolie. Following months of Jolie’s smear campaign, the actor is going back to work and fighting for joint custody of his six children.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Pitt just nabbed a lead role in a new high profile sci-fi movie, Ad Astra. James Gray is helming the new project, which is expected to start production sometime this summer. In addition to Ad Astra, Pitt is working on several movie projects, including War Machine and Okja.

Pitt’s return to Hollywood comes after Jolie’s ugly smear campaign that began when she filed for divorce in September. At the height of her campaign, Pitt faced serious allegations that he abused his oldest son, Maddox, on a private plane. It took Pitt months to clear his name with the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

To make matters worse, Life & Style reports that Pitt also battled rumors of drug and alcohol abuse. He even agreed to undergo random drug and alcohol tests every month until they settled the custody matter in court. All the drama created serious problems for Pitt’s health. In fact, the actor lost a lot of weight while dealing with the mounting stress.

“People close to Angie have accused Brad of being abusive, having a drinking problem, having anger issues, without offering any proof,” an insider revealed. “She’s been willing to make Brad look like a villain. But Brad has been completely focused on his children and volunteered to do anything and everything to get them.”

The source explained that Jolie would constantly change her schedule to make it harder for Brad Pitt to visit the kids. Unfortunately for Jolie, her plan backfired and a judge made it easier for the Allied star to see his kids. Jolie also took a hit in the media as Pitt started to make his comeback to the limelight.

Pitt’s first major appearance in public occurred during the Golden Globes in January. The actor took the stage to introduce the film, Moonlight, and received a warm welcome from his Hollywood peers.

“It really sent a message about how people have seen him as acting responsibly during Angelina’s entire smear campaign against him. There’s no question Brad has won this battle,” the insider shared about the standing ovation.

Of course, Pitt’s battle with Jolie is far from over. According to Yahoo, Jolie just filed new court documents requesting child support payments from Pitt to the tune of $131,000 a month. While Jolie wants to use some of the money to create trust funds for the kids, Pitt isn’t on board with the plan.

An insider claims that Pitt has “no issue taking care of the kids, but he won’t pay her child support.” The actor biggest complaint is the fact that Jolie would have control of all the money and could do whatever she pleases with it.

While Pitt and Jolie continue their divorce battle, Enstarz is reporting that Pitt is getting ready to go public with his new romance with Kate Hudson. Although they haven’t confirmed their relationship an insider revealed that Pitt and Hudson have grown closer and closer over the past few weeks. Will they announce their romance in the near future?

“They both share the same low-key vibe…They’ve been secretly meeting up since they first got together,” the insider shared. “They’ll have quite a blended brood, but I imagine all the kids will get along great.”

Hudson has two boys from separate relationships while Pitt has a total of six children with Jolie.

[Featured Image by Tim Whitby/Getty Images for NBC Universal]