‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea And Nick Share A Steamy Kiss

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the week of February 13 will be full of surprises. After Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) rudely shuffled Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) off virtually forcing Nick (Joshua Morrow) to break his dinner plans with her to have dinner with her mom, he decides to ask her for a raincheck. The only catch is, he asked her for a raincheck on Valentine’s Day.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Chelsea isn’t sure about going out for the romantic holiday since it is her first Valentine’s without Adam (Justin Hartley). Nick convinces her to come out with him, and according to the spoilers, they end the night with a steamy kiss. Will they end up as an official couple or will Chelsea’s guilt over keeping Christian’s paternity a secret become a roadblock?

Check out the latest issue of @SoapDigest on sale now!! pic.twitter.com/hswpZRJlgr — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) February 10, 2017

According to the February 20 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Chelsea isn’t sure how she feels about Nick. They agreed to be friends and not cross that line because they didn’t want to damage the relationship they have now, but she can’t deny the attraction between them.

“I don’t think even she knows what she is feeling right now,” The Young and the Restless star, Melissa Claire Egan explained.

“They had made this rule that they are just friends but you can say that over and over, in the end, talk is cheap. I think she is starting to have these feelings. So, there’s that pit in her stomach, but she doesn’t even know what to do with it.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea and Nick’s evening out is interrupted when a bartender calls out sick, which forces Nick to fill in. Instead of canceling their plans, Chelsea agrees to go work with Nick at the bar.

It showed Nick another side of Chelsea that he may not have ever seen if they would have gone out to dinner. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that it gives them a chance to bond over something other than the loss of Sage (Kelly Sullivan) and Adam.

After closing time, Nick and Chelsea return to her penthouse. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick apologized for the sudden change of plans.

“She tells him that she had a blast at the bar,” Egan said. ” So, again, I think that shows him who she really is. Someone who came from nothing. Their bond is deepening.”

Just as Nick is about to leave for the night, he leans in to give Chelsea a hug. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that when they pull apart, they glance into each other’s eyes and are pulled in for a passionate kiss.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the biggest hurdle in Chelsea and Nick’s relationship is for her to overcome the guilt she feels for lying to him about Christian’s paternity.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that head writer; Sally Sussman isn’t sure she wants to address the fact that Christian biological father is Adam. Even if the show doesn’t bring Adam back to reclaim his son, the scoop has made Chelsea shy away from forming a relationship with Nick.

Chelsea doesn’t want to disappoint Nick, but at the same time, she knows that Christian isn’t his son, but Adam’s. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Chelsea’s concern is that she will unknowingly expose Christian’s paternity which would damage her friendship with Nick.

Chelsea will have to make a decision soon. Does she want to pursue a relationship with Nick, and risk him finding out that she and Victor (Eric Braeden) kept the paternity secret from him? Or will she protect herself from heartache and stay alone?

It looks like we’ll find out what she decides this week on the Young and the Restless.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]