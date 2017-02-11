The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Has Begun, Cast, Release Date Revealed? [Video]

The Avengers: Infinity War cast and release date have been teased as the film nears its first month of filming. The cast and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have released a video explaining how everything has led to this film.

It all started in 2008 when Robert Downey, Jr. announced, in character as Tony Stark, that he is Iron Man. This earned him quite the collection of “facepalms” from his PR man Hogan (Jon Favreau) and secretary Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and others expecting him to keep his identity a secret. It made him a target for government agencies, whose true intentions wouldn’t be discovered until Captain America‘s second solo outing. Though he originally built the suit in concept just to keep himself from dying as he escaped capture in Afghanistan.

The unofficial follow-up The Incredible Hulk (unofficial because Universal Pictures still owns the rights to the characters) made itself part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by including a scene toward the end with Tony Stark asking General Ross (William Hurt) about his unusual problem.

Captain America: The First Avenger introduced us to the first of six plot devices which have linked the films’ stories, and The Avengers gave us a glimpse of Thanos, finally teasing where the overall story would be going. The Infinity Stones had become a major part of the story starting in Thor: The Dark World, when the Norse god Odin (Sir Anthony Hopkins) revealed what they were and what they were capable of.

Doctor Strange introduced the sixth one, and now, as of January 23, the story it’s all led up to has begun filming. As Robert Downey, Jr. explained in the released video, it will be a year of filming, with him and Tom Holland doing double the work teaming up in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Much like with The Incredible Hulk, this ties a separate studio into the overall storyline. Many Marvel Comics fans have flatly stated that the Fantastic Four and X-Men should also be given similar treatment, despite those properties still being owned by 20th Century Fox. Having some backstory between Deadpool and Thanos would be considered by many a welcome addition.

As it is, Kevin Feige and the Russo brothers have stated that there are a massive amount of characters involved when Thanos attempts to collect the six Infinity Stones into the Infinity Gauntlet and become the most powerful character in the universe, according to Cinema Blend.

As Netflix viewers are well aware, the characters will likely range beyond just the ones we’ve seen in the movies. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Ghost Rider, Elektra, and many more heroes and anti-heroes have been introduced and given some level of inclusion with the films. The Guardians of the Galaxy, formerly not part of the main story, will finally see themselves included in the Avengers: Infinity War cast. After all, they had been part of the discovery of the Orb, one of the six Infinity Stones, and likely won’t want to see it fall into the gauntlet-laden hand of Thanos.

The Avengers: Infinity War release date will likely be done filming in January 2018, getting it done in plenty of time for the proposed May 2018 slot.

Marvel Studios won’t be done at that point, however, with Captain Marvel and the Inhumans having releases further down the line, as well as the promised sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp. Inhumans may just be the first time we finally see Quake (Chloe Bennet) and Hive (Brett Dalton) rubbing shoulders with the surviving Avengers, and possibly introducing new characters like Black Bolt, whose voice can destroy a planet if he yells loud enough.

We might even see MODOK come to life as Peter Dinklage will allegedly become yet another villain from the Marvel Comics (he was originally Bolivar Trask, the creator of the X-Men menaces known as sentinels).

Who do you think we will see in the Infinity War when it hits theaters next year?

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]