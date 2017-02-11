1,100-Pound World’s Heaviest Woman Arrives In India For Surgery [Video]

Eman Ahmed, a 36-year-old Egyptian citizen, widely thought to be the world’s heaviest woman, has landed in India for a life changing surgery which according to doctors will reduce her weight and help her move again, The Times of India reports. Eman weighs a whopping 1,100 pounds (500 kilograms) and has remained confined to her room in Egypt for the past 25 years under the constant care of her relatives. Eman’s trip to India is the first time she has moved out of her room in two decades. In fact, one of the walls at her home had to be torn down to take her out because her bed was too wide and could not pass through the door.

Eman’s surgery would be carried out at the Saifee Hospital in Mumbai which has made special arrangements for their XXL sized patient. They have arranged a special, oversized bed and room for the duration of her stay in India. Eman’s treatment was facilitated with the help of India’s external affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who made sure the world’s heaviest woman was granted a visa for her treatment after a petition was filed by a doctor from Saifee Hospital. Indian Embassy officials in Cairo had earlier denied Eman’s request for a travel visa because she could not travel to the Embassy. Indian law requires that each passenger applying for a visa visit the embassy in person. However, they had to relent after the Indian minister intervened.

Because the world’s heaviest woman would not fit in a normal aircraft – their doors being too narrow for her to pass through, Eman had to be airlifted on a special aircraft. Even her bed had to be modified and strengthened so that it could be loaded onto the aircraft. After the plane landed in Mumbai, the world’s heaviest woman was loaded onto a truck using a crane. Another crane was then used to hoist her to her room in Saifee Hospital. Even before her trip, preparations had to be made in Egypt for the trip, confirmed a senior doctor who is involved in the case.

“To prepare her for the flight, the team of doctors have been in Egypt for the last ten days to optimise the conditions for her travel; given the fact that she is so heavy and not moved for the last 25 years she is at a high risk for a pulmonary embolism and hence has been put on blood thinners to try and minimise the chances of such an eventuality during her transfer.”

Eman was accompanied by her sister Shaimaa Ahmed and a team of doctors from Saifee hospital during the seven-hour long flight from Cairo to Egypt. and a team of doctors from the hospital.

"She, along with her sister Shaimaa Ahmed, arrived in Mumbai at around 4 am.

With Eman safely reaching the hospital, one of the most difficult parts of her journey has ended. In the next few days, Eman will undergo a series of tests to evaluate her health after which they will decide on the future course of action. If everything goes as planned, Eman will undergo a weight-reduction bariatric surgery.

According to doctors, Eman currently suffers from a wide variety of medical conditions including severe lymphedema and water retention. She has already suffered a stroke and her right arm and right leg remain paralyzed. She cannot speak coherently and also suffers from type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism, obstructive and restrictive lung disease, and gout.

Eman’s stay in India is going to be a long and arduous one. Doctors are, however, hopeful they will be able to save her life with the surgery.

