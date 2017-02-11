Ryan Gosling Won’t Perform At The Oscars 2017

Ryan Gosling may be contending for an Academy Award later this month, but apparently his partner Eva Mendes will deserve at least a tiny bit of that Oscar if Gosling wins, according to Page Six.

Ryan Gosling, who is nominated for an Academy Award for his leading role in La La Land, which already earned him a Golden Globe last month, revealed that Mendes inspired one of his quotes in the Damien Chazelle-directed film, which received 14 nods at the upcoming awards ceremony.

In his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ryan Gosling confessed that his iconic quote “L.A. worships everything and values nothing” was something his long-time partner and mother of his two kids, Mendes, told him one day.

“That was something my lady said to me one day and I thought it was so funny I asked her if I could put it in the movie.”

But Ryan Gosling was quick to add that Mendes was just kidding when she said that line and explained that it’s just “a funny thing to say.”

“I loved when she said it, because it’s funny enough to have some truth to it, you know? But it’s obviously a joke, so it just seemed appropriate for the movie.”

Ryan Gosling and Mendes began dating after they met on the set of Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, and their affection later spiraled into romance and love. Although the two have never married one another, they share two kids together, 2-year-old Esmeralda, and Amanda, whom they welcomed last April.

At this year’s Oscars awards ceremony, Ryan Gosling is nominated in the Best Actor category and will be competing against Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Casey Affleck, and Viggo Mortensen. The awards ceremony will be held on February 26.

Even though Mendes was the inspiration behind Ryan Gosling’s iconic line in La La Land, director Chazelle holds the sole screenwriting credit for the film, which is also nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at Oscars 2017.

But perhaps Mendes and Chazelle could split the Oscar statuette if La La Land wins Best Original Screenplay later this month. Or she might not need to split anything with Chazelle, as her partner Ryan Gosling could bring home two statuettes of his own.

Besides his Best Actor nod, Ryan Gosling also received a nomination in the Best Original Song category for his musical performance of “City of Stars” in La La Land. But Gosling has reportedly refused to perform the song live during the awards ceremony, according to E! Online.

His La La Land co-star Emma Stone, too, has no intentions to perform at the Oscars 2017 later this month. Stone’s song “Audition” is also nominated in the same category. La La Land has become the third joint project between Ryan Gosling and Stone after 2011’s comedy/drama Crazy, Stupid, Love and 2013’s Gangster Squad.

While it’s unclear if Ryan Gosling and Stone’s La La Land songs will be performed during the awards ceremony at all, the two songs will be up against Moana‘s “How Far I’ll Go,” Trolls‘ “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and Jim: The James Foley Story‘s “The Empty Chair.”

Last week, Ryan Gosling and Stone revealed to E! Online that they had celebrated their Academy Awards nominations with a FaceTime party. But neither Gosling nor Stone are considered to be the front-runners in their respective categories at this year’s Oscar.

While Affleck and Washington leave practically no chances for Ryan Gosling to take home the Best Actor Oscar, Natalie Portman is considered to be the front-runner in the Best Actress category. The Oscars 2017 will take place on February 26.

