Danielle Bregoli: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl’s Racy Pictures, Video Draw Controversy

Danielle Bregoli is known to America and the world as the “Cash me outside” girl, but online her racy pictures and video spread across social media have generated controversy about the 13-year-old and the spotlight being put on her.

Bregoli first burst onto the national scene after an appearance on the Dr. Phil show about out-of-control teens. During her appearance, Bregoli coined a now-viral catchphrase during an argument with an audience member, New York Magazine noted.

“‘All these hos laughin’ like there’s something funny,’ Bregoli says, gesturing to the audience. ‘Did you say,’ Dr. Phil responds, judiciously pausing and moving his hands as though attempting to sort through Bregoli’s meaning, ‘the hos are laughing?’ The audience begins to applaud. At which point Bregoli unleashes the line that would soon make her an internet star: ‘Cash me outside, howbow dah?‘”

America got another dose of Danielle Bregoli on Friday when she made a second appearance on the Dr. Phil show, coming with just as much bravado as her first viral visit. When asked about the viral fame she found after the appearance, the “Cash me outside” girl flipped the question back onto Dr. Phil, saying it was she who made him famous, not the other way around.

“I made you just like how Oprah made you,” Bregoli told him (via BuzzFeed).

“You were nothing before I came on this show.”

Since her first appearance, Danielle Bregoli attended the Turn-Around Ranch, a facility for wayward teens. But she noted that it wouldn’t do anything to change her persona.

“Y’all can put me in a program for six years and I’m still gonna come out the same person I went in,” she said.

And it’s clear that the visit to the ranch has done little to change the way Danielle Bregoli lives her life. The “cash me outside” girl has posted a series of racy videos online, including one to Instagram Live that showed her twerking for close to 70,000 fans while wearing just a bra and tight pants.

In another controversial video, Danielle Bregoli was seen dancing on the hood of a luxury car in a music video for rapper Kodak Black. The 13-year-old’s provocative appearance was controversial, as was her connection to Kodak Black, the 19-year-old rapper who is awaiting charges on sexual assault.

Link in bio ????????????@pizzaslime ????@whitetrashtyler A video posted by Slimthugga (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

Danielle Bregoli’s Instagram page is filled with other racy pictures, mixed along with more common 13-year-old fare like Snapchat filters.

A photo posted by Slimthugga (@bhadbhabie) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

A photo posted by Slimthugga (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:03pm PST

These videos and pictures of Danielle Bregoli have generated quite a bit of controversy, with many commenters noting that a 13-year-old should not be showing her body off in such a racy way, and that the social media platforms should not be supporting it.

Danielle Bregoli has gotten into trouble outside the internet as well. Last week, she and her mother got kicked off a flight at LAX after a fight with another passenger. TMZ shared some details of the “Cash met outside” girl’s fight.

“We’re told Danielle’s mother was struggling to put her carry-on bag in the overhead, because she’s wearing a walking cast for an injured foot… and the wait wasn’t sitting well with the third party.” “Danielle says the other woman put her hands on her mom’s throat, and that’s why she had to ‘cold-c**k’ the impatient passenger.”

Danielle Bregoli’s racy pictures and videos aren’t sitting well with at least one family member. Her father, 49-year-old Ira Peskowitz, said he is appalled at the videos of his daughter and angry at Dr. Phil for thrusting the troubled teen into the spotlight.

“That behavior is appalling. And it’s appalling that anyone can think it is acceptable behavior,” Peskowitz, who had a brief relationship with the girl’s mother 13 years ago, told the Palm Beach Post. “And Dr. Phil? Shame on him.”

The report noted that there are some much earlier pictures of Danielle Bregoli that showed a very different girl. In 2009, she and her mother were featured in a Mother’s Day story in the Palm Beach Post about the strong bond between the two and how Danielle helped nurse her mother back from a health crisis.

But that seems a long way from where the “Cash me outside” girl is now, and Danielle Bregoli shows little signs of cutting back on the racy pictures and videos she’s posting online — and the tens to hundreds of thousands of views and shares for the photos shows that fans are quite interested as well.

[Featured Image by Marco_Reggi/iStock]