WWE News: WWE To Unveil An ‘All-New’ Elimination Chamber – Never Seen Before

Tomorrow night at the Elimination Chamber, there will be eight big matches and three titles on the line. The card has really come together nicely in the last two weeks, and a lot of superstars are getting the chance to perform on a pay-per-view (PPV). Only six will be inside the demonic chamber, but things are going to be a little bit different this time around as WWE has promised an “all-new” structure for the fans to see.

Everyone has been expecting the same Elimination Chamber they have seen off and on for years now, but Sunday’s is going to be different. Comicbook.com pointed out that WWE has been referring to this weekend’s big match as being inside an “all-new” Elimination Chamber structure.

During Tuesday night’s SmackDown Live, the announcers kept calling it “all-new” and the “all-new structure” without fail. Casual viewers may not have noticed it, but a couple of alert ears heard the phrase said over and over again which means everyone will see something they have never seen before.

This isn’t entirely shocking and really should be something that happened a long time ago, but WWE needed to make sure that it worked. When the chamber is completely assembled and in place, it is said to weigh somewhere around 10 tons, and that is essentially a logistical nightmare.

24 Wrestling pointed out that Stephanie McMahon did say back in January of 2015 that the Elimination Chamber match was being dropped due to it simply being too complicated. She said that it wasn’t possible to put the structure together during the event as it would take too long and the weight of it made it difficult to hang from ceilings.

Changes have been confirmed to have been made to the Elimination Chamber structure and it will be “all-new” with a different look on Sunday night. Depending on how visible it is up in the ceiling, pictures of it may start making the social media rounds when fans begin entering the arena.

At the PPV on Sunday, there will be one match inside the chamber it will have six superstars going after the WWE Championship. John Cena is walking in with the belt and will look to successfully defend it against Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, The Miz, Baron Corbin, and Dean Ambrose.

In 2015, there were two matches inside the structure and one was for the WWE Tag Team Championship and it was even more of a mess. This time, there were 13 superstars in the pods and ring and it was complete and total chaos.

Here is the full card for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber:

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber: John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Tag Team Turmoil Match: American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. The Ascension vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Rhyno & Heath Slater

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Nikki Bella vs. Naomi

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Apollo Crews & Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler

Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton

Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins – Kickoff Match

Eight matches make for a full card from the SmackDown Live brand, and it is going to be one with a lot of unpredictable moments. Right now, the focus is seeing just how different this “all-new” chamber looks.

When the chamber was introduced years ago, it was seen as one of the strangest things the wrestling world had ever seen. WWE has a way of doing things differently, though, and in their own unique fashion, so, it was still really cool. Stephanie McMahon and the rest of the brass realized that it just wasn’t feasible to keep doing things the way they were and that is why there will be an “all-new” structure on Sunday night at the Elimination Chamber.

[Featured Image by WWE]