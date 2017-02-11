WWE Rumors: ‘Elimination Chamber’ 2017 Results Spoilers From Match Betting Odds?

As WWE’s Elimination Chamber 2017 pay-per-view approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the results for all of the big matches on the card. Among those matches will be a match inside the chamber for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. In addition, Alexa Bliss will defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the SmackDown Tag Team titles will also be on the line. Could the latest match betting odds for the event provide results spoilers of who Sunday’s winners and losers will be?

The Elimination Chamber event on Sunday will be an exclusive SmackDown Live pay-per-view with most of the championships up for grabs. The exception will be Dean Ambrose’s WWE Intercontinental Championship, as Ambrose will be one of the six men inside the chamber match for John Cena’s World Heavyweight title. There were recent betting odds released showing who the strong favorites are for each of the matches, including the chamber match, which could predict who all of Sunday’s winners will be. Fans who want to avoid WWE results spoilers should probably stop reading.

According to WWE Leaks, the match odds for Elimination Chamber are available and continue to move ahead of the pay-per-view. However, one strong favorite already is “The Viper” Randy Orton. He’ll face Luke Harper at Sunday’s event in their feud from the Wyatt Family breakup. Orton is a strong -4500 favorite to defeat Harper in that match and continue on the road to WrestleMania. It would be strange to make the Royal Rumble match winner look weak as he heads towards a championship bout on “the grandest stage of them all,” but there are also several more weeks to go.

Other strong favorites on the card will be Jason Jordan and Chad Gable, also known as American Alpha. The current WWE SmackDown Live tag team champs have moved from being -2050 favorites to -4500 favorites in the tag team turmoil match. The duo has seemed to have trouble gaining the amount of popularity they need right now, but it’s hard to think of too many other tag teams on the roster who would do better. Most likely, WWE is waiting to bring in another NXT team such as The Revival, but they could head to Raw instead.

This pay-per-view includes three different women’s matches. In one match, Natalya and Nikki Bella will get into the ring to try to settle their differences again. Natalya is currently listed at 5Dimes as a small +150 underdog compared to Nikki as a -190 favorite in the match, showing it could really go either way or even end up in a non-decision to further this feud just a bit more. Becky Lynch is also a slight favorite, priced at -170 to get a win against the returning Mickie James at +130. Did Mickie James really return to just lose matches, though?

What can you expect from #SDLive's #WWETop10 moments? Only the first-ever DUAL contract signing ahead of this Sunday's #WWEChamber event! pic.twitter.com/8gPVeZ2ABU — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2017

Also, will the blue brand get a brand new women’s champion as of Sunday night? The latest betting odds have challenger Naomi as the -300 favorite to win, while current champion Alexa Bliss is a +220 underdog. Naomi has two pinfalls over Alexa now, in non-title situations, and recently she and Becky Lynch got the upper hand against Alexa and Mickie James on SmackDown. Will that translate to Naomi’s first championship win? The odds are saying it’s possible and plenty of fans would be supportive of that move.

When it comes to the biggest match on the card, the favorite has seemed to be determined for weeks now, although fans know swerves are always possible. There will be six competitors inside the structure known as the Elimination Chamber, and in this match, John Cena will be included with his championship up for grabs. Also in the match will be Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, and Bray Wyatt.

Fans have created their own theories to support why Cena or AJ Styles will win, but it appears the heavy favorite is still Bray Wyatt. Wyatt carries a strong -4500 price tag as the favorite, while the next closest is Cena at +1000. Baron Corbin (+3000), The Miz (+3500), and Dean Ambrose(+4500) would currently have to be considered the biggest longshots to leave Sunday as the new WWE World Heavyweight champion. Corbin would be interesting to see emerge as the new champ but hasn’t quite had the heat or push he would need. The Miz seems to be part of a different match rumored for Mania involving a tag team situation with his wife against Cena and Nikki Bella, while Ambrose is holding onto another title right now.

A win by Bray Wyatt still seems to set things up for the rumored match involving Randy Orton against Wyatt at WrestleMania 33. The storyline with the Wyatt Family has been interesting in terms of Harper getting kicked out or leaving the family and Orton continuing to align himself with Bray. Could it all have been an elaborate ruse by “The Viper” to break up the family and get to Bray? The story will certainly be interesting to watch unfold at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and in the coming weeks on SmackDown Live.

WWE fans, do you believe that Naomi and Bray Wyatt will leave as new champions on Sunday after Elimination Chamber? Which tag team do you think would get a better crowd response than American Alpha in SmackDown‘s tag team division?

[Image by WWE]