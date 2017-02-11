WWE News: Big Show Slams Shaq, Leaks Shocking Weight Loss Before Wrestlemania 33

WWE superstar Big Show took to Instagram to slam Shaquille O’Neal this week, revealing his amazing weight loss results prior to the two giants’ match at Wrestlemania 33, multiple news accounts reported.

In the video, Big Show does a set of 10 exercises before calling out Shaq at the end of the video. “Where you at, Shaq,” the seven-foot-tall wrestler says as ZZ Top’s hit “La Grange” plays in the background.

@Shaq! Karaoke? Doughnuts? You better get serious. All roads lead to #WrestleMania. The only giant! A video posted by The Big Show (@wwethebigshow) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:08am PST

The video was in response to an Instagram photograph Shaq posted online with WWE wrestler John Cena. The two were standing in front of a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store, giving the Big Show a chance to chide the NBA legend for his food choices before the two tangle at Wrestlemania 33.

Chillin with the great John Cena. Carpool karaoke comin soon A photo posted by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

Fellow WWE wrestler Seth Rollins was equally impressed with the new physique Big Show showed off on Instagram. The Genetic Freak shared the image off the Big Show in the gym with his Facebook audience, complimenting the long-time wrestler prior to his match against Shaq at Wrestlemania 33.

The Big Show has trolled Shaq for several weeks online. The wrestler — who has been training in preparation for his return to Wrestlemania — shared an image on Instagram last month after Shaq took to the medium to post a training video with the caption “I’m coming for you BIG SHOW.”

Hey @Shaq…glad your training!! Because so am I! #GiantAbs #WrestleMania A photo posted by The Big Show (@wwethebigshow) on Jan 14, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

The match between Big Show and Shaq — which was first announced last summer — is set for April 2 at Wrestlemania 33. In discussing the match, Shaq said that he and Big Show would be giving the fans what they want according to Sports Illustrated.

“We’ll have one heck of a match and we’ll see what’s up. We’ll give the fans a treat.”

This is not the the first time that Big Show and Shaq have faced each other inside the wrestling world. In 2009, Shaq — who was guest-hosting WWE Raw for the program — and Big Show began their on-going feud after a match. Serving as a special enforcer for the match, Shaq and Big Show got into a verbal war of words before chocking each other. Eventually, Shaq broke free and used a shoulder block to knock Big Show from the ring.

The two giants squared off after that dust-up in 2015 at Wrestlemania 32. In the third annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Shag and the Big Show cleared the ring for a one-on-one battle. As the two superstars chocked each other again, the remaining competitors re-entered the ring to throw both Shaq and the Big Show over the top rope to eliminate them.

While wrestling in the squared circle at Wrestlemania 33 against Big Show won’t be his first foray into the ring, even more stories about the legendary basketball star have emerged about his passion for wrestling. Complex reported recently that Shaq used to wrestle his teammates and other basket ball staff members in the nude while he was a star on the Miami Heat roster. The article also suggested that the 7-3 superstar would do the same in Phoenix while he was a teammate there.

Wrestlemania 33 will feature several other matches beyond the Big Show and Shaq finally squaring off in a singles match. CBS Sports has suggested that the rematch between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg for Wrestlemania 33 could be for the Universal Championship as Goldberg is set to face off against Kevin Owens at the next pay-per-view for WWE. In this scenario, Kevin Owens would then face off against Chris Jericho after the U.S. Champion accepted the March 5, 2017 match with Goldberg on Owens’ behalf.

