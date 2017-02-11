‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Plot Revealed Ahead Of Release Date

Better Call Saul is returning with Season 3 and we have an official release date, which will be on Monday, April 10, on AMC with 10 episodes. In the second season, Slippin’ Jimmy took a big chance by doctoring the Mesa Verde files to help Kim Wexler win back a client she deserves. However, Chuck is on to his brother and Jimmy may have to deal with the repercussions for his actions in Season 3.

A clip of Season 3 of Better Call Saul titled “Crisis Averted” suggests that Jimmy is completely convinced that he has dealt with the Chuck situation, which means that he will be caught by surprise if Chuck decides to act on the recording he has of his brother confessing to something that will certainly get him disbarred from practicing law. Some fans suggest that this will be the reason he changes his name to Saul Goodman.

Another teaser for the third season shows Jimmy McGill taking a mugshot, which means that our favorite lawyer has got himself into some legal trouble in Season 3 of Better Call Saul.

Giancarlo Esposito is reprising his role as Gus Fring and the actor has suggest that we are going to get a much less experience version of the notorious drug lord. It has been revealed that Gus is responsible for the message on Mike’s car that prevented him from pulling the trigger on Hector Salamanca. According to Deadline, Giancarlo spoke about returning on Better Call Saul during a TCA panel.

“I’m excited to be back. Gus is a cagey character. I’m going back to the original stage direction that was really inspiring to me, which was ‘Hiding in plain sight.’ You’re not who you think you are. Sometimes you have different agendas and go about achieving things in different ways.”

He described Gus as a guy who “wanted revenge, and to create a business but also was very caring about his family of business people. I’m looking forward to where we go with it.”

The showrunners, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, have suggested that due to Gus Fring’s preference for privacy, he may not get much air time and operate thorough proxy’s in his organization. However, this was a much more experienced version of Gus in Breaking Bad and the version in Season 3 of Better Call Saul may not be so careful.

The plot for the third season have been released by AMC and is as follows, according to Den of Geek.

“As the new season begins, the repercussions of Chuck’s scheme test Jimmy and Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) fledgling law practices – and their romance – as never before. This imminent existential threat presses Jimmy’s faltering moral compass to the limit. Meanwhile, Mike searches for a mysterious adversary who seems to know almost everything about his business. As the season progresses, new characters are introduced and backstories are further illuminated with meaningful nods to the Breaking Bad universe.”

How Jimmy McGill transforms into Saul is still a mystery; however, Bob Odenkirk has teased the transformation as his character’s innocents slowly tearing away rather than a big moment in McGill’s life.

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad has spoken frequently about his desire to star in Better Call Saul. In a recent Ellen interview, Paul suggested that he has already shot his scene for the upcoming season. As both a drug user and seller before partnering with Walter White, it will be easy to include Pinkman in Better Call Saul. However, his role in the series has not been confirmed.

