Kaley Cuoco Won’t Let Boyfriend Karl Cook Kiss Her!

Kaley Cuoco’s boyfriend Karl Cook revealed that she would not allow him to kiss her. In a recent series of pictures uploaded by him on Instagram, Karl Cook funnily says, “She won’t let me kiss her,” followed by sad emoticons.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook make an adorable couple. Cook had apparently been not with her for few days and happily complained that it has “been a while since I put chapstick on.”

The love-smitten Karl further added, “Seriously though I am so happy to finally be back showing with this beautiful amazing woman. It’s going to be a great week.”

After her divorce in September 2015 from Ryan Sweeting, Kaley Cuoco insisted that she is not saddened or embarrassed by her short-lived marriage, Entertainment Online reported.

“Everything ended the way it was supposed to. I’m not ashamed of anything that happened. I love hard and when it’s over, it’s over…I wouldn’t call it a mistake. It just is what happened in my life.”

The Big Bang Theory actress further added that she thought that she might never love again or get married again but her near and dear ones always supported her. The Big Bang Theory‘s star, who plays the popular Penny, is known to be wearing her heart on her sleeves and found her horse guy soon enough.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s amazing chemistry and love story helped the actress to move on from bad times and she is in a happy place now. The actress admitted that somehow she saw the light after her bad breakup and divorce from Sweeting.

“We [Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook] met at a horse show. I finally found my horse guy. I know. It was meant to be. He’s an amazing, amazing rider. Rider and jumper. Amazing equestrian and great human. We share obviously our passion for horses and dogs and all that. And it’s been lovely. So great.”

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook, who made their relationship official in March 2016, travel a lot together. The duo is said to be “in love, head over heels.” The Big Bang Theory actress is smitten by Cook’s charm and they both travel out of town a lot together, Daily Mail reported.

During her interview with People, Cuoco revealed that it is important for her that she and her partner shares a lot in common. According to The Big Bang Theory star, she and Karl share a lot of common goals that set them on a better path together.

She also added that since they both have so much in common, they feel stronger and happier together. Kaley revealed that she goes on rather dorky dates with Cook and it is just like “a storybook ending” for them.

“It’s funny, he’s either the one riding or it’s me, so we’re rarely doing it together,” she says. “But recently we did go on a little trail ride date. It was adorable. We hadn’t really done that yet. One is usually cheering for the other so that was kind of cute to go out together. We totally held hands. It was very dorky!”

The 8 Simple Rules star has previously dated Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki for two years until their breakup in December 2009. She is still great friends with Galecki. She was also engaged to addiction specialist Josh Resnik for one year before marrying tennis player Ryan Sweeting in December 2013. Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting divorce got finalized in May 2016.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are enjoying their current phase of the relationship. Cuoco has even admitted to getting married again and starting a family soon.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]